Psoriasis: cold can worsen the condition of those who suffer from a disease that has no cure; understand | Federal District

Characterized by reddish and scaly lesions, psoriasis is an inflammatory skin disease, which has no cure, and which can be genetic or related to intense stress. she is not contagious and can attack, in addition to the skin, scalp and nails (learn more below).
Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne are some of the people who have given visibility to the problem by saying that they have psoriasis. According to dermatologist Cristina Salaro, an expert on the subject at the University of Brasília (Unb) and Harvard Medical School, autoimmune disease affects around 190 million people worldwide (2 to 3% of the population) and around three million people in Brazil.
According to the doctor, during cold days it is common for psoriasis to worsen. The expert explains that, with lower temperatures, people tend to take hotter baths, and are less exposed to the sun, which worsens the injuries.
”The ideal is to avoid prolonged baths and very hot water. Another important tip is controlled sun exposure, without sunscreen in the affected areas. We generally recommend 15 minutes of sun a day or every other day,” says the doctor.
Cristina Salaro warns that, in addition to the cold weather, stress, too much alcohol, smoking, too little sunlight and trauma – bruises on the skin – can also worsen the injuries of those who suffer from the chronic disease .
Main symptoms of psoriasis
- Reddish lesions on the skin, which flake off and form “scabs”; they can be more whitish or transparent
- Extensive scaling on the scalp
- Thick, thick and scaly nails
- joint swelling
Psoriasis manifests itself mainly on the scalp, elbows, knees and back (Photo: Getty Images/BBC)
Doctor Cristina Salaro recalls that psoriasis there is no cure, but it can be controlledmainly with immunomodulatory drugs.
“About 80% of cases are mild and moderate and can be controlled with the use of local medication, skin hydration and sun exposure”, says the dermatologist.
For those who cannot expose themselves to the sun every day, ultraviolet A and B baths are also recommended. However, this type of intervention must occur in specialized clinics and under strict medical guidance, warns the specialist.
”Even with treatment, it is not always possible to reverse the peeling when it is already installed. But it is worth remembering that the skin is renewed, and that if we institute hydration care correctly, this peeling can be controlled”, says Cristina Salaro.
Understand what psoriasis is
