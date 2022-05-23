Recife City Hall intensifies vaccination against flu and measles at Shopping Boa Vista

Photo: Ikamah/ Recife Health Department.

The City Hall of Recife will intensify vaccination against influenza and measles in the capital of Pernambuco, with the aim of increasing vaccination coverage in the city in the National Campaigns against diseases, which began in April and continue until June 3rd. In addition to the 150 vaccine rooms (https://bit.ly/GripeeSarampo2022) that are already operating in the city, professionals from the Municipal Health Department, as of this Monday (23), will offer immunizations for groups priority, at Shopping Boa Vista, in the downtown area. On-site immunization continues until next Friday (27), from 9 am to 17 pm.

To speed up vaccination, the Recife Health Department recommends that users bring an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card (if they have the latter two). Part of the target audience must also present documents that prove the need for immunization. Professionals from public and private health networks and teachers, for example, must carry proof of work, such as badges or work papers. Pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities must bring medical reports that prove the condition.

So far, 44,732 doses of measles vaccine have been applied in the city – which represents a vaccine coverage of 24.91%. For this campaign, whose target audience are health workers and children from six months to under five years of age, the population estimated by the Ministry of Health is 179,565 people.

Regarding the influenza vaccination campaign, the Health Department applied 144,829 doses – which represents a total of 23.29% of vaccine coverage. For this campaign, 621,837 people are the target audience. In addition to children aged six months to under five years old, the elderly and health workers, since the beginning of May, the following groups have also been able to receive the flu vaccine: pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers from public and private schools and people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, truck drivers, urban and long-distance collective road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the prison system, population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.