Samsung: how cell phone rental works with Porto Seguro

THE Samsung Always New is part of the platform Easy Techan annual smartphone subscription service by Porto Seguro, in which users can “rent” a top-of-the-line Samsung cell phone with monthly charges directly to the credit card.

By subscribing to the service, the insurance company’s customers can choose between several handsets from the South Korean manufacturer, among cell phones and tablets from the Galaxy S lines and even the foldable Galaxy Z series. After 12 months, users can choose to continue subscribing and receive a new device or end the lease — then they can buy or return the device.

What is Samsung Always New?

THE subscription service from Samsung works as follows: the customer can choose a Galaxy device, selecting from among those made available by Tech Fácil, and pay the monthly installments directly to the Porto Seguro credit card. It is important to note that the service is only available to customers with an insurance company’s credit card.

Program offers top-of-the-line Galaxy models by subscription with monthly chargeSource: Samsung/Reproduction

One of the platform’s differentials is the fact that the rental of the does not compromise the limit credit of the card. Instead of “eating” the limit at once, dividing the total in monthly charges, Tech Fácil only charges the amount of the subscription plan installment.

How does the Tech Fácil subscription work?

Exclusively available to Porto Seguro credit card holders, the subscription service offers several models of Samsung devices already with insurance included. This means that you only pay the amount of the installments referring to the selected cell phone or tablet. If your order is approved, you will receive your cell phone at home with free shipping and only starts paying after delivery confirmation.

The insurance, which in the case of the Tech Fácil subscription is in the range, covers physical damage, subtraction (theft/theft), electrical damage and water or liquid damage. It is important to note that insurance is co-participatorythat is, the customer must pay part of the value maintenance and/or replacement of the device or its parts. The insurance also offers a spare device, at no additional cost, in case of unforeseen circumstances.

At the end of the 12-month contract period, the service gives the subscriber the following options:

renew subscription and receive a new device, committing to return the previous device and pay another 12 monthly installments to receive and use a new cell phone or tablet;

and receive a new device, committing to return the previous device and pay another 12 monthly installments to receive and use a new cell phone or tablet; cancel the service and keep the device in this case having to pay approx. 40% of the value reference of the contracted model;

in this case having to pay approx. reference of the contracted model; or, finally, if the device is intact and without problems, cancel subscription and return Galaxy by the Post Office without the remaining 40% of the list price.

Price to rent Samsung cell phone and tablet

Porto Seguro’s subscription platform offers several recent models of the Galaxy line. Each device has different monthly costs and acquisition values ​​at the end of 12 months of subscription, which is important to take into account as it may be necessary to pay the 40% after a year with the smartphone or tablet.

You can subscribe to one of the available plans and use a top-of-the-line Galaxy for up to 12 monthsSource: Samsung/Reproduction

Currently, as of this writing, the following mobile devices are available for rent under the Annual Plan:

Galaxy S22 256 GB model: BRL 259/month

Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB model: BRL 359/month 512 GB model: BRL 399/month

Galaxy Z Flip3 128 GB model: R$ 299/month 256 GB model: BRL 349/month

Galaxy Z Fold3 256 GB model: BRL 499/month 512 GB model: BRL 599/month

Galaxy Tab S8 256 GB model: BRL 389/month



It is important to note that the list of Samsung Semper Novo devices often changes, with cell phones and tablets being replaced by latest models of top-of-the-line devices.

It is worth it?

Although the idea is cool, it may be more advantageous to buy a device directly from a retailer. You wouldn’t be able to switch devices after 12 months, but you could save a lot by getting a recent Galaxy.

On the other hand, if you have a Porto Seguro credit card, have money to spare and always want to have the latest Samsung releases, subscribing to a Tech Fácil plan can be a very viable option, but still quite expensive.