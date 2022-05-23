Sony got the Spider-Man games after Microsoft’s refusal

Spider-Man games created under Sony’s purview have proved to be a real success, but new information reveals a little more about the deal between Sony and Marvel and how other publishers turned down the license – notably Microsoft.

This information will be in The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2, but several segments were shared on Resetera and you can see them below.

“What we needed was a publishing partner that hadn’t adopted the ‘low-quality licensed games’ mentality. We needed a company with a focus on long-term investments, a company with an interest that would benefit from building a franchise.” , says Jay Ong, vice president of Marvel.

“That partner would need to have a wide range of talent, a commitment to quality and unending pockets. There were three companies that fit that description. One of them, Nintendo, primarily developed games based on its own intellectual properties.”

“I got into talks with both sides, Xbox and PlayStation, and I said, ‘We don’t have big console deals with anybody right now. What would you like to do?”. Microsoft’s strategy was to focus on its own offers. They refused.”, he concludes.

However, Sony agreed to make an exclusive AAA. The resetera further addresses how Marvel Games and Activision terminated the license agreement, believing it would benefit them both.

Last but not least, the article also reveals that the goal of Marvel’s Spider-Man was to compete with the Arkham saga. “We have a dream that this is possible, that we can beat Arkham and have at least one game and maybe several games that can drive the adoption of your platform,” says Ong.

What would Spider-Man look like if Microsoft had taken the license?