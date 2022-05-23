State of Rio registers increase in the positivity rate of covid-19 tests | Rio de Janeiro



Covid-19 test positivity rate rose to 22%

Published 05/21/2022 14:08

Rio – The state of Rio showed an increase in the positivity rate of tests carried out for covid-19, but the scenario of contamination by the disease remains stable, with no significant increase in hospitalizations or deaths, according to Panorama Covid-19, a new tool. of the State Health Department (SES), released this Saturday (21). The data recorded that only one of the alert indicators underwent a significant change: the positivity rate of antigen tests went from 16% on May 10th to 22% on May 17th. In the RT-PCR tests, the positivity rate went from 15.8% on May 10th to 22% on May 17th.

Despite the increase, the complete scenario remains stable, since other indicators did not change significantly. Also, according to the SES, the number of requests and waiting for beds reached the lowest levels of the year.

The epidemiological week 18, 1st to 7th of May, had a daily average of 358 consultations for cases of flu syndrome, being 223 pediatrics and 135 adults. In epidemiological week 19, from May 8 to 14, the average dropped to 334 daily visits, 221 for pediatrics and 124 for adults. Which points to a reduction of 4% in relation to the moving average of the last 7 days.

In the last week, the daily average of Covid-19 bed requests was 4 for the ICU and 3 for the ward. In the same period, the daily average of people waiting for a Covid-19 bed was 3 for the ICU and ward.

In the last 24 hours, according to the Covid-19 Panel, which is released daily, the state recorded 181 new confirmed cases of the disease and three deaths. The number of recovered cases was 406. The occupancy rate in the wards is at 21.9%, while in the Covid ICUs it reaches 25% in all the state.

New control tool

The Covid-19 Panorama will replace the Covid-19 Risk Map and will be published weekly, on Fridays. The bulletin will feature early indicators that gained greater weight in monitoring the current epidemiological scenario of the pandemic in the state. The numbers of cases and deaths from the disease continue to be published in the Covid-19 Panel.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), the change occurred because at a time when the numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations are low, the formula that determined the flagging on the Risk Map has become inadequate.

The weekly Covid Panorama will increase attention to early indicators, such as flu syndrome care in UPAs and antigen testing registered in the e-SUS, which includes exams carried out in health units in the state and even in pharmacies.