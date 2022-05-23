This is a modular notebook with 12th Gen Intel CPU (which is easily swappable)

“We know that consumer electronics can be better for you and the environment. Unlike most products, ours are open for repairs and upgrades.“. It is with this premise that the American startup framework ended up gaining popularity for coming with an interesting proposal in terms of upgrade to notebooks. A situation that is far from the most comfortable or with many variations.

Going in the opposite direction of companies like Apple, with welded components, the Framework draws the attention of a public that is adept at “do it yourself”. You buy the Framework notebook and can, in a change of hardware generation, for example, renew the device, but keeping its previous structure, thanks to this footprint of the project’s modularity.

Last year the company had already attracted attention with the Framework Laptop, equipped with an 11th generation Intel processor. Now they have announced the renewal of this notebook, with the possibility of equipping a previously purchased machine with this new range of processors, since it is possible to purchase only the motherboard module, or else go straight to the complete notebook already with the chips. 12th generation (Alder Lake).

It is a market strategy in which Framework tries to create customer loyalty based on one-off upgrades, rather than a complete exchange of equipment.

Going against the grain of common sense, the Framework explains on your website that by making thoughtful design compromises and trusting customers and repair shops with the access and information they need, you can deliver great devices that are easy to repair.

There are even those who are using the motherboard module sold by Framework to create computers with highly differentiated design, right in that casemod footprint.

Framework Laptop with 12th Gen Intel

The Framework Laptop can be chosen with the motherboard module which can receive three 12th Gen Intel processor options: Core i5-1240P/ Core i7 i7-1260P (both with 4 high performance cores and 8 more energy efficient cores, advantage for the i7 in terms of operating clock, more cache and performance) and the i7-1280P, which bets on an array of 6+8 cores.

The screen is a 13.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels, 1080p webcam, 55Wh battery, keyboard with 1.5 mm key displacement, and several options of modules for storage and memory, being able to reach a configuration of 4TB M.2 NVMe SN750 SSD and 64GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM (2x 32GB).

In the Marketplace section of the Framework, the company makes available its entire arsenal of modules that can be purchased separately and added to the notebook. There are several options for modules related to the connection, such as Wi-Fi 6, motherboards with different integrated processors, SSDs, memories, among other things.

The entire process of exchanging components can be done by the user himself. The Framework also makes available on its website several tutorials that address the most varied topics about the exchange of components and even the installation of Windows/Linux operating systems.

price and availability

The Framework Laptop equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors is now available for purchase. Prices start from $978, version with Intel Core i5-1240P processor, SSD WD Black SN850 500GB and 8GB DDR4-3200.