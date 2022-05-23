Understand the relationship between poor diet, depression and obesity – 05/23/2022

Every day, we are exposed to a turbulent, intense daily routine, full of schedules, rules and conventions that make us more vulnerable to a stressful life and without the possibility of enjoying the present moment.

The result of this lifestyle is an important risk factor for the development of non-communicable and mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety. About 4.4% of the world population suffers from depression and, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), Brazil and the United States are the countries with the highest rates related to the use of antidepressant drugs (about 5.8% of the population). population).

The WHO ranks depression as the leading cause of ill health and disabling illness worldwide. According to their latest estimates, more than 300 million people are now living in depression. A recent survey carried out by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro points to mental illness as the third leading cause of sick leave at the national level.

Depression and obesity are diseases that are strongly associated. Evidence based on epidemiological and clinical data suggests that this correlation may occur in more than 50% of cases and one of the mechanisms of association is a diet based on processed foods, refined grains and sugar, in addition to the low consumption of diets rich in fruits, vegetables. , vegetables, olive oil, fish, whole grains like the Mediterranean Diet. These findings suggest that many eating-related behaviors are linked to mood states.

The motivation, sometimes emotional, that drives food choices and emotional eating has been extensively associated with obesity, with studies demonstrating and proving the relationship between the greater frequency of eating for the feeling of pleasure and the severity of obesity — as measured by the BMI (Body Mass Index).

The tool to deal with these dysfunctions has been to seek positive mental health. As associations were found between affective states and eating behaviors, frequent adherence to dietary-related behavioral guidelines can result in a healthier and more regular eating routine, and greater ability to self-regulate food intake.

Scientific evidence describes that the practice of mindfulness favors the change of eating behavior from the development of a variety of mechanisms, including greater awareness of internal experiences (hunger, mood), adaptive emotional coping and cognitive flexibility, in addition to the metabolic improvement characterized by control of the lipid profile, improvement of insulin resistance, among others.

Some studies with well-structured methodology have identified a direct relationship between the degree of obesity and the occurrence of episodes of uncontrolled eating marked by impulsive attitudes related to food choices. The researchers proved that the practice of mindfulness with the consequent development of a non-judgmental and accepting attitude, associated with behavioral interventions based on dietary guidance and physical exercise, had positive effects on weight loss and/or improvement of metabolic parameters, in obese individuals.

We can realize the importance of mental health in our health as a whole and, for that, in addition to the practice of mindfulness, some other attitudes will make all the difference. I suggest that you gradually introduce these actions and in a short time you will feel the difference:

– Get a good night’s sleep: at least 8 hours of sleep are essential to preserve all your bodily functions — we have several studies linking sleep quality to blood pressure and blood glucose control, increased intellectual productivity, improved mental health, positive impact on genetics (epigenetics) and biological rhythm;

– Exercise at least an hour a day, do something you enjoy and manage to maintain adherence and commitment. Training releases serotonin and promotes well-being, which helps maintain good body weight and metabolic control;

– Avoid the consumption of foods rich in fats, sugars and alcoholic beverages;

– Keep away from foods rich in caffeine and stimulating substances, such as coffee, black tea, green tea, chocolate and cola-based soft drinks; most people are sensitive to these foods;

– Prefer fermented or germinated foods, as they have more nutrients available and contribute to the maintenance of intestinal flora; your gut health has a direct connection to mental health;

– Change your way of thinking, cultivate positivity and distribute good vibes.

– Be your priority; take care of your health and mind and enjoy the well-being that these small attitudes will provide.

*With collaboration of Samantha Rhein, nutritionist and PhD from Unifesp

