URGENT CANOES | University Hospital suspends pediatric emergency care

The University Hospital of Canoas (HU) announced this Sunday (22) that Pediatric Emergency calls are temporarily suspended. The reason, according to the institution, is overcrowding and lack of professionals.

The Municipal Health Department guides parents or guardians to take children directly to the Emergency Care Units (UPA) Boqueirão and Rio Branco. The HU’s maternity, children’s ICU and pediatric hospitalization services continue to operate normally.

The acting mayor, Nedy de Vargas Marques, held an emergency meeting with the responsible secretaries to deal with the matter. The pediatric wards, pediatric ICU, pediatric ward and hospital emergency are overcrowded and there are no professionals to meet the demand. “In recent years, the supply of pediatricians in the job market has decreased. The demand for the specialty and the interest of professionals in working in the SUS has been lower than in other years”, says a note published by the City Hall.

Also according to the note, in the UPAs, children are cared for by a doctor or nurse, with the support of a pediatrician at the Unit itself. “The City Hall is committed to resolving the situation of pediatric care at the University Hospital (HU) and seeks alternatives so that the service is not harmed”, he concludes.

UPA addresses/phone numbers

UPA Boqueirão

Hours: daily (24 hours)

Address: Rua Boqueirão, 2901 – Bairro Guajuviras

Phone: 3463-6902

UPA Rio Branco

Hours: daily (24 hours)

Address: Rua Cairú, 600 – Bairro Rio Branco

Phone: 3415-4616