Vaccination against flu and measles with a new strategy starting this Monday (23) – Campos 24 Horas

The second stage of the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign, which prevents influenza, will have a new strategy starting this Friday (20), including, in addition to teachers, the immunizer will be available to all Education professionals. It also follows the application of the Triple Viral (measles) for health professionals and children older than 6 months up to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days.

The Municipal Health Department also maintains the simultaneous vaccination of Influenza and the 4th dose of the Coivd-19 vaccine for the elderly over 60 years in two posts. The activity is recommended by the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health to optimize the displacement of this public to the posts.

The orientation of the Health Department is that the public of all priority groups seek vaccination posts, whether flu, measles or Covid-19, to increase protection, avoiding complications and even deaths resulting from these pathologies.

Within the new strategy, Sest/Senat is no longer a reference for vaccination. Exceptionally on Monday there will be no vaccinations at the Automóvel Clube. Priority groups served on site will be vaccinated at new posts as specified below. Immunization will take place from 9 am to 3 pm

Exclusive stations for vaccination against influenza and measles in children without comorbidities aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Children's City; Guarus Health Center; UBSF São Sebastião; UBSF Felix Miranda; UBSF Parque Prazeres; UBSF Santos Dumont; UBSF IPS; UBSF Imperial Park; Penha UBS; UBS Ponta Grossa; UBS Santa Maria; UBSF Saturnino Braga; UBS Stumps; UBS Venda Nova; UBSF Vila Nova; UBSF Morangaba; UBSF Dores de Macabu; UBSF Ponta da Lama; UBS Poço Gordo; UBSF Lagamar/Farol de São Tomé, in addition to the UPH Travessão and UPH Ururaí.

Exclusive station for vaccination against influenza and measles in children with comorbidities and disabilities from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

Exclusive flu and measles vaccination posts for healthcare professionals:

Guarus Health Center and UBSF São Sebastião.

Exclusive post flu vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women:

Municipal Health Department.

Exclusive flu vaccination post for children aged 5 to 11 years, 11 months and 29 days with comorbidities and disabilities:

Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

Exclusive stations for vaccination against influenza in: people aged 12 years and over with comorbidities and disabilities; elderly people aged 60 or over; port workers; truck drivers; road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, including taxi drivers and van permit holders who are registered with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT); and education professionals from the public and private network:

Guarus Health Center; Municipal Sports Foundation, former AABB; Jardim Carioca Olympic Village; Kiosk at Roberto Silveira Bus Station; Senior Citizens Club; at the Drive-thru of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF); and UBSF São Sebastião.

Posts with the application of the 4th dose of COVID-19 and flu for the elderly over 60 years:

Drive-thru at the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF) and at the Third Age Club.

The flu vaccine also includes employees of the deprivation of liberty system, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents in socio-educational measures, in addition to the armed forces, security and rescue forces, however, these priority groups are served in the units themselves.

NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

Children without comorbidities and the elderly: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence and vaccination card.

Children and adults with comorbidities: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination booklet and supporting document: medical report; recipe; free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document that identifies the disability; card for a program, such as the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others.

Pregnant and postpartum women: document with photo, CPF, vaccination card, proof of residence and prenatal card.

Other priority groups: documents with photos, CPF, proof of residence, document proving the effective exercise of the function. In the case of taxi drivers and van permit holders, registration with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT) may be required.