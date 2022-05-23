Walking: the least is better than nothing – Sade

Everyone can practice walking, but it is important to consult a specialized doctor to find out if you are fit and what precautions should be taken to avoid injuries or possible harm. (photo: Pixabay)

Walk for 10 minutes. Here’s the thing. Does health win or not? The answer is yes, according to a JAMA Internal Medicine study. Orthopedist Daniel Oliveira, who specializes in the spine and director of the Center for Orthopedics and Traumatology (NOT), warns that “in a review of 80 studies in which people were followed for 11 years, the results showed that people who do one hour of activities mild-to-moderate daily activities have a 4% lower risk of early mortality.

He explains that this number rises to 9% when activities are intense and aerobic. And for those who follow the WHO recommendation of at least 150 minutes of regular weekly exercise, the risk of mortality is 22% and for those who practice about 300 minutes of moderate exercise, the risk is 40% lower.

“When we exercise, the heart works more efficiently and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, high cholesterol, stroke and hypertension. With walking, we manage to strengthen our bones, which is very important as we age, thus reducing the risk of fatal falls and fractures. We also avoid obesity, which is responsible for diabetes and high blood pressure,” he says.

Daniel Oliveira, an orthopedist, says that ‘as we think that a large part of the population is obese, overweight or sedentary, these 10 minutes of walking can and do make a lot of difference’ (photo: Violeta Andrada/Disclosure)

“However, as we think that a large part of the population is obese, overweight or sedentary, these 10 minutes of walking can and do make a lot of difference. We can think of it this way: 50% of something is better than 100% of nothing.”

The orthopedist guarantees that everyone can practice walking, but it is important to consult a specialized doctor to find out if you are fit and what precautions should be taken to avoid injuries or possible harm.

“Take a moment to stretch before you begin. Start walking with a slower warm-up pace of 8 to 10 minutes and gradually increase the pace, move your arms as you walk keeping your posture straight and your shoulders back relaxed, opening your chest. It is important to invest in a good shoe with cushioning and light clothing that allows perspiration during exercise.”

But it is important that, although democratic, the walk is not innocuous. There are people, for example, who when they walk or stand for a long time feel pain in their back. Daniel Oliveira explains that there are several reasons that lead to back pain, such as poor posture, obesity, which ends up having a greater impact on the spine, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical conditioning, in addition to diseases such as fibromyalgia, arthritis, disk, parrot beak, among others.

“What these people need to understand is that one of the best ways to improve these pains and prevent them from getting worse or turning into more serious problems is through physical activity.

He gives the example of lumbar canal stenosis, a special condition in which the canal through which the nerves pass is narrower and more compressed. “When we do the lumbar extension, this compression gets worse. This occurs when we are in an upright position, like when we walk,” he explains.

“When a person is sitting, this compression of the nerves decreases. So typically these patients, when they walk, will experience leg pain and have to sit down to relieve it. This is a condition to avoid walking and look for another physical activity, in addition to adequate treatment.”

Neutral, pronated or supinated: which one is yours?

When deciding to walk, the footsteps also deserve attention. Daniel Oliveira points out that the way we put our feet on the ground can influence our walk or the practice of any other physical exercise. “This has to do with the anatomical features, which are very individual. The main ones are the type of foot (normal, cavo or flat), the position of the knees, the angle of the hip and the flexibility of the ankle joints.

We have three types of tread: neutral, when the foot is able to touch the ground evenly. Thus, the weight of the body can be distributed evenly across the sole of the foot. The pronated step, when the inner part of the foot first touches the ground. And supine, when the outer side of the foot first touches the floor. All of them can be corrected using specific insoles for each type of tread. It is important that the patient see an orthopedist for correct diagnosis and treatment.”

And what about 10 minutes? Will it help to keep your breath up or improve your stamina? “When we walk daily, the lung ends up benefiting. They tend to get tougher and are able to absorb oxygen from the air more easily. As we become more familiar with walking, breathlessness during training decreases and respiratory flow improves.”

And for the walk to deliver all the expected results, the orthopedist highlights that I need to pay attention to clothes: “Yes, it interferes. Avoid wearing uncomfortable shoes. The result can be blisters, calluses, torsion and overload on the spine and joints. All this tends to create negative associations with walking, decreasing motivation and interfering with the result. It is always worth consulting a good orthopedist, investing in a good shoe with a cushioning system and, if necessary, with the ideal insole for the type of tread.”

HYDRATION And, of course, walking or any physical activity calls for attention with hydration: “The duration and intense cold or heat demand a lot of energy. Dry air can also accentuate dehydration. Hydration begins before the effort to prevent water loss that will occur during the walk”, comments the specialist.

“You also need to compensate for the loss of body fluid caused by sweating during exercise. After activity, water is essential for the body to recover properly.”