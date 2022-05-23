WHO Director-General says COVID pandemic ‘certainly is not over’ – Focus.jor

covid. Photo: Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic is “certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organization warned on Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. He told governments that “we let our guard down at our own risk”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told officials gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO’s annual meeting that “reducing testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus”. He also noted that nearly 1 billion people in low-income countries have not yet been vaccinated.

In a weekly report last Thursday on the global situation, the WHO said the number of new COVID-19 cases appeared to have leveled off after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths had fallen.

While there has been progress, with 60% of the world’s population vaccinated, “it doesn’t end up anywhere until it ends up everywhere,” Tedros said. “Reported cases are increasing in nearly 70 countries across all regions, and this in a world where testing rates have plummeted,” he added.

Tedros is due to be nominated for a second five-year term this week at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of WHO member countries.

Source: Associated Press.

