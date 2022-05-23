WHO Director-General says Covid pandemic ‘certainly is not over’

The Covid-19 pandemic “certainly is not over”, warned the head of the World Health Organization this Sunday (22), despite a decline in cases reported since the peak of the Ômicron wave. He told governments that “we let our guard down at our own risk”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told officials gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO’s annual meeting that “reducing testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus”. He also noted that almost 1 billion people in low-income countries have not yet been vaccinated.

In a weekly report released last Thursday (19) on the global situation, the WHO said that the number of new cases of Covid-19 appeared to have stabilized after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths has fallen.

Although there has been progress, with 60% of the population vaccinated world, “it didn’t end up anywhere until it ends up everywhere,” Tedros said. “Reported cases are increasing in nearly 70 countries across all regions, and this in a world where testing rates have plummeted,” he added.

Tedros is due to be nominated for a second five-year term this week at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of WHO member countries. (Status Content)