Will the Xbox and Bethesda show be able to fix the Starfield and Redfall delays?

the postponements of starfield and redfall were a bitter pill for Xbox gamers, given the great importance the two titles held in the Xbox Series X|S 2022 lineup, which is now virtually completely unprotected. the event of June 12 with Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will therefore be very important for Microsoft, which will inevitably have to put together a spectacular event full of ads capable of rekindling the flames of hype.

Of course, we don’t have the crystal ball, so we can’t know exactly what Microsoft has in store for the user, but in the meantime, nothing prevents us from making some assumptions. We doubt the Redmond giant has an ace up its sleeve to make up for the Starfield delay (I wish I was wrong), but one of the ideal candidates to at least deepen the 2022 Xbox lineup could be next. Forza Motorsport, of which some details of a leak were recently revealed and which is apparently already in beta testing, according to Jez Corden’s sources. In recent weeks, there has also been talk of a remaster of the Gears of War series like Halo: The Master Chief Collection arriving this year and Project Belfry, an Xbox exclusive made by Stoic, authors of The Banner Saga, in production since 2019. Obsidian may also appear to be released this year, perhaps Project Pentiment

Other possible novelties may concern version 1.0 of groundedthe next massive update of Sea of ​​Thieves and maybe some surprises for subscribers to Xbox Game Passwith the announcement of third-party titles hitting the catalog on day one.

As for game announcements with a set release period of 2023 and beyond, there are really plenty of options. For example, all in all, we expect to see Starfield and Redfall in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase with at least a few snippets of gameplay, just to assure users that both projects are taking shape despite the delays. Other good candidates are avowedthe Obsidian RPG, and contrabandthe new co-op title from Avalanche Studios, both coming home next year, according to Jeff Grubb.

The studios and projects underway at Microsoft’s in-house studios are really numerous and in this sense we doubt that the Redmond giant will have great problems putting together the classic show of 90 minutes. However, after the recent delays, we agree with those who ask for a little more concreteness, with revelations and news of titles really about to hit stores, instead of bombastic announcements of projects perhaps in the development phase.

Perhaps an interesting way out would be to use Activision Blizzard as an ace in the hole. Of course, the operation hasn’t been concluded yet, but I could make some deal with her from now on – after all, the money will go to Microsoft’s coffers anyway. Using the next Call of Duty on Game Pass would be a great card, but we don’t know if that will be possible this year.

Now the word is with you, will Microsoft be able to put the green community back in a good mood with next month’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase? And what games do you think will be announced? Let us know in the comments.