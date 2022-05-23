Without SUS readjustments, Santas Casas in the region cite deficit in accounts and impossibility of expansions | Campinas and Region

Without readjustments in the transfers of the Unified Health System (SUS), Santas Casas in the region of Campinas (SP) point to deficits in the accounts and the impossibility of carrying out expansions and opening new beds.

The Campinas unit is one of the units that receives patients through the Health Services Offer Regulation Center (Cross). According to the hospital provider, it is increasingly difficult to meet this demand.

“The situation of philanthropic organizations that serve the SUS has worsened a lot, because the readjustment of all procedures, whether clinical or surgical, has not happened for fifteen years”, explains the hospital provider, Murilo Antônio.

The unit currently has 75 beds and, according to the ombudsman, if the transfer were adequate, the capacity could be doubled and reach 150, including the burn area here, where demand more than doubled.

“In these five years, we have treated more than 900 major burns. In the last two years, due to the pandemic, the number of burns due to the inadvertent use of alcohol gel, which leads to major burns, has increased by 120%.

Santa Casa de Valinhos, on the other hand, points out that in order to maintain the goal of directing services at 60% to the SUS, the accounts have been in the negative.

“Our monthly cost is on average R$7 million. Of that R$7 million, 60% would be equivalent to R$4.2 million. And I only receive an average of R$2.6 million, R$2.8 million, at most, from the government”, says the provider of the unit, José Luiz Zanivan

Without the readjustment, the unit cannot carry out a work to create 14 beds in a new wing, in a space currently used for administrative services. Currently, the hospital is running a campaign to seek funds from the private sector to carry out the project.

“Everything you try to change costs. This cost cannot be embraced in a peaceful way”, he adds.

Confederation will ask Congress for assistance

According to the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities, more than 700 of these establishments have accumulated debts of up to R$10 billion with banks due to the delay in their contracts with the SUS.

The confederation says it will file a formal request for Congress to approve an annual financial aid of R$17.2 billion, which would cover the deficit in the provision of services.

“We can actually discuss with the co-financing of states and municipalities, to arrive at the cost value. This is what we want, the cost value, so that we can give peace of mind to our providers, our doctors, our nurses, because, in this crisis, people don’t know how to get to the end of the month, how to pay their salaries, how to buy medicine, how to buy material”, says Mirocles Campos Veras, president of CMB.

More Holy Houses Program

The Secretary of State for Health reported that it almost doubled the resources for funding Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals in the region with the Mais Santas Casas program, launched at the end of last year by the Government of SP.

“This year, 30 units will be covered with a total of 108 million, against R$ 56 million until the year 2021. The number of entities almost tripled, from 11 to 30 benefited. The resource has a direct impact on assistance to the population and on financing of these units, which for years have been hampered by the lag in the SUS table of the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government”, he added.

When questioned, the Ministry of Health did not respond until the last update of this report.