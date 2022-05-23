Wow, Xbox! Marvel’s Spider-Man Only Came to PS4 Thanks to Microsoft

Marvel’s Spider-Man has become one of Sony’s top first-party franchises, but the story could have been very different. According to Marvel, in participation in the book “The Ultimate History of Video Games: Vol. 2 way ResetEra), other market giants, such as Nintendo and Microsoft, were speculated. And the deal with PlayStation only came after a refusal by the owner of Xbox.

According to Marvel, the plan was to build a long-term franchise combined with a team of talented devs — and lots of money. As Nintendo produces most of the games based on its own IPs, only Xbox and PlayStation were left as possible options for the new Spider-Man game.

In one of the excerpts where negotiations for Marvel’s Spider-Man are described by Jay Ong, the company’s vice president, he reports that Microsoft turned down the project.

I opened up conversations with both sides, Xbox and PlayStation, and said, “We don’t have any big console deals with anyone right now. What would you like to do?”. Microsoft’s strategy was to focus on its own IPs. They refused.

At a meeting held in Burbank (California, USA) in 2014, where PlayStation executives Adam Boyers and John Drake attended, Ong — who did not see Activision as a company capable of creating an experience at the level of Batman: Arkham Asylum — said the following:

We have a dream that this is possible, that we can beat Arkham and have at least one game, maybe several games, that can drive adoption of their platform.

Ultimately, Sony offered an exclusive deal to produce Marvel’s Spider-Man. With that, Insomniac Games, which was still an independent studio at the time, was chosen to take over the project. The marriage worked out and even yielded the spin-off with Miles Morales and a sequel is in the works.

