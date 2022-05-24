13 Foods That Will Help Protect Your Immune System

On cold days, it is common for humans to get sicker. This is due to several factors, such as closed windows in environments preventing air from circulating and the influenza virus (flu), for example, being easier to spread. Therefore, in times with the lowest temperature, care needs to be redoubled, drinking plenty of water, washing your hands often, covering your face when coughing and sneezing and also improving the body’s immunity.

And to improve the body’s immunity, in addition to drinking plenty of liquid, some foods can be effective in strengthening. The most common are those containing vitamin C, used to fight colds. Another ideal compound at these times is vitamin B6. Found mainly in birds, it helps in the production of red blood cells. In addition, zinc is a mineral that helps to boost the entire immune system.

Below you can see a list prepared by the website in English Healthline with the best foods to strengthen the immune system:

citrus fruits;

red pepper;

Broccoli;

Garlic;

Spinach;

Almonds;

Sunflower seeds;

Turmeric;

Green tea;

tropical papaya;

Kiwi;

Poultry meat;

Seafood.

READ TOO: ‘Monkey pox’: learn more about the disease that is spreading across Europe and requires those infected to be quarantined

Teas can also be great immunizers and flu and cold fighters.

1. Honey and lemon tea

1 lemon juice:

2 tablespoons of honey;

1 cup of boiling water.

2. Echinacea tea

1 cup of boiling water;

1 tablespoon of dried echinacea leaves.

3. Elderberry tea

1 teaspoon of elderberry;

1 teaspoon of linden;

1 cup of boiling water.

4. Garlic tea

3 cloves of garlic;

1 spoon of honey;

1/2 lemon;

1 cup of water.

⋅⋅⋅⋅ Ifaways⋅⋅⋅⋅’suero ÓFE ⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅

ATTENTION!

These foods and teas are not a substitute for medical treatment. Always look for a specialist to indicate specific remedies.