5 DANGEROUS FOODS YOU MAY HAVE AT HOME AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE

Nature provides us with thousands of edible options. And creativity together with the ability to prepare food gives man infinite ways to cook and consume food.

Culture is a determining factor in eating habits, while in many countries beef is eaten, there are others that prohibit consumption. In cultures such as Asia, it is common to consume animals such as scorpions and rats.

However, there are certain foods consumed that pose health risks, which can cause serious toxicological problems and even lead to death. You need to know how to prepare to avoid problems or consume in moderation. Let’s get to know 5 foods that are consumed, but that pose health risks.

5 foods that are consumed and require moderation and attention

cashew nuts

They are delicious when toasted, they go so well with ice cream or chocolates and we are used to eating them, and they hardly cause any discomfort. However, consumption should only be done after being subjected to high temperatures, as this eliminates the toxins present in the chestnut, such as urushiol, a chemical element that can be poisonous. Therefore, do not consume raw nuts and take care to avoid excessive consumption.

Cassava

Popular on the menu of Brazilians, cassava is a type of root full of health benefits. But it is on the list of foods that need to be prepared with care, as they pose dangers when eaten raw.

When preparing cassava, it is necessary to know how to properly peel it, because in its peels there is a toxin called linamarin, which can turn into cyanide in the body. Therefore, it is necessary that its preparation is done with care, being necessary the correct cooking of the food so that the toxins are eliminated and do not represent risks to the health.

puffer fish

It is a fish with a lot of predominance in Brazilian waters, being one of the most fished due to the ease of finding them. But did you know that there is a species known as “fugo” that is quite common in countries like Japan, which contains concentrations of tetrodotoxin, an extremely toxic element, which can be about 200 times more fatal than cyanide.

Fortunately we don’t have this type of fish in Brazil. And there in Japan, they are made by experts and the preparation process takes longer.

Raw oysters and clams

These are foods that when eaten raw can cause food poisoning. Especially if they are fished in contaminated waters and without proper hygiene. It is worth highlighting the risks when fished in contaminated waters, as they can cause gastrointestinal infection, diarrhea, nausea, colic and can lead to death.

So, if you like to eat this type of food, before eating, check the origin and state of conservation.

Nutmeg

You can believe that this spice used in desserts in the preparation of potatoes, meats, sauces and vegetables, when consumed in excess, can cause serious side effects, such as stomach pain, nausea, shortness of breath and even seizures.

Food poisoning caused by food rarely leads to death, but who knowing that, would risk eating too much, right?