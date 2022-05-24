5 Google Functions You Probably Didn’t Know

Whether you’re an internet dinosaur or someone just learning how to use it, Google has probably become your best friend by now. After all, this is the main information search tool in the virtual world and can get answers to practically all your questions.

However, just being extremely functional is not enough to become a tool with so many accesses and the company itself does not seem to be satisfied with that alone. For this reason, there are several easter eggs hidden on Google that constantly appear and surprise its users. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of five functions of this tool that you probably didn’t know about. Just look!

1. Do a barrel roll

(Source: Internet/Playback)

For fans of Nintendo games, or specifically the game series Star Fox, Google has prepared a little game to amuse gamers. In the space adventure game, the character Peppy tells his classmates to do a barrel roll — a move where a spacecraft performs a 360º turn to dodge shots — to dodge enemies.

The maneuver became quite famous in the 1990s and the phrase “Do a barrel roll” has taken over the internet. So if you google it, the search page will mimic the movement made by the pilots and will rotate on the computer screen!

2. Image search

(Source: Internet/Playback)

Do you want to know which corner of the internet it came from or find out if a photo of you has already appeared on any page? In this sense, Google has one of the most useful and fun tools of all time: reverse image search. To do this, simply click on the “images” shortcut in the upper right corner of the search page.

You will be directed to another page where you can select photos saved on your computer and search for them in the four corners of the internet. To improve search efficiency, it is also possible to use keywords that are associated with the photo.

3. 80’s Arcade

(Source: Internet/Playback)

On the 30th anniversary of the arcade game Pac-Man in May 2010, Google prepared something truly special for fans of the franchise. That month, a doodle — a temporary change to the main search page — that allowed users to play a little game before looking for something on the internet.

This type of variation is also used by Google to celebrate birthdays of historical icons and holidays. And if you weren’t able to enjoy this game while it was on the platform’s main page, you can still play by clicking here!

4. Remove a page from searches

(Source: Shutterstock)

If you find a page that is disclosing your personal information or is overcoming a legal issue, you can request its removal from Google through a form offered by the platform. This makes the community more participatory and makes search results cleaner.

All instructions are offered by the company in this link, where you can find the step by step to help other users to have a more efficient tool.

5. Preventing crimes

(Source: Pixabay)

Child pornography is a serious problem in our society, but it’s even bigger when we talk about the internet. With less control over the dissemination of information, images and so on, it can be a real problem for platforms to prevent crimes from being disclosed or happening.

However, this is something Google has been working to improve. Through the reverse image lookup tool (item 2), Google indexes problematic images and finds any copies online. This makes it easier for providers to combat them.