5 Useful Features Instagram Launched That You Probably Haven’t Tested

THE Instagram changed considerably since its first version, Close Friends allowed sharing stories only for friends. Temporary messages ensured more privacy, especially when notifying screenshots. This time, both the chat and the feed underwent transformations.

See too: Google Chrome tools to use in the browser and improve your experience

Most updates only work in the app, so the desktop version for browsers has a certain limitation. Only on Android and iOS systems functions can be configured. However, check your smartphone’s app store to see if the app is up to date.

Check out the new Instagram updates that arrived on the platform recently

1- Send music to friends

If you have Apple Music and Amazon Music, you can send snippets of songs up to 30 seconds long. Just copy the link in the streaming app and paste in direct. The album cover will appear and the option to forward the track to someone else. Soon the feature will have integration with Spotify.

2- Put the Feed in chronological order

This function has been released for only some users and its availability to others will be gradual. Therefore, you will soon have access and when you want to change the presentation of your photos in the interface, just click on the Instagram symbol on the home page and select ”Home”, ”Following” or ”Favorites” .

3- Subtitle automatically posted videos

When posting the video, before confirming the publication, access ”Advanced Settings” and activate the ”Accessibility” tab, selecting ”Show Subtitles”. Now people who are hard of hearing or who don’t want to hear sound can more easily access your content.

4- Forward content quickly

Open the content you want to share and press the send icon that resembles a paper airplane. A pop up will open with the contacts you interact with the most to select who will receive the post.

5- Send silent message

To send a message without generating a notification, you must write @silent before writing the message in chat. This avoids any inconvenience.