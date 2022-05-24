After all, is eating bread really fattening? nutritionist answers

It is not uncommon to find those who demonize the good old everyday bread. If you still don’t know for sure if this food really helps us to gain weight, you will like to check out the chat we had with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz.

Graduated from the Federal University of Goiás and resident in Intensive Care at the Hospital de Clínicas of the same institution, Hortência has already worked in an office, but today she is dedicated to the hospital area. To Tudo Bahia, she better explained this dilemma involving the consumption of bread. Check out:

After all, eating bread makes you fat?

“No! Bread is not the culprit for being overweight, what will make you gain weight is the excess calories you consume throughout the day for days in a row”, comments Hortência. That’s why a balanced diet designed by a professional can have bread in your eating plan.

The nutritionist also spoke about the types of bread. She explains that, in fact, wholemeal bread is healthier than white bread, but that not all so-called wholemeal bread is, in fact, ideal: “be careful to read labels”.

For a bread to be considered whole, it is necessary that the first ingredient is the whole wheat flour. Also pay attention to the amount of sugar present in this food, as it often ends up being added in excess by the industries, thus being camouflaged on the label”.

Did you see how important it is to read the product label and the list of its ingredients? The nutritionist even talked about the relationship between the consumption of bread and a possible increase in blood sugar levels. Does this really happen?

“Bread is a carbohydrate, and like all carbohydrates when eaten alone, it can alter blood sugar levels causing blood sugar to spike. To avoid this sudden increase, avoid white bread and always consume it with a source of protein and lipids, and prefer wholegrain breads”, commented Hortência.

She reminds us of the keyword when we talk about healthy eating and good living habits: balance. To have a diet that meets your particular needs and doesn’t harm your health, book a consultation with a nutritionist.