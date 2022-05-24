Amazon Gives $100 Coupon To Buyers Of Alexa Devices

In celebration of “Geek Pride Day” next Wednesday (25), Amazon is offering this week a R$ 100 coupon when purchasing Echo devices with the Alexa smart assistant. When you buy in cash, you can get even more 5% off.

Among the devices eligible for the coupon is the 4th Generation Echo Dot. Currently, it is sold for R$ 399, but, with the promotional action, it can be purchased for R$ 299 when using the discount coupon (offer link).

For those who prefer to use Alexa with a screen, the Echo Show 5, second generation, can also be purchased at a discount of R$100, starting at R$499 (product page).

The coupon is also valid for the recently launched Echo Show 15, a Full HD smart display with a 15.6-inch screen that can be mounted on the wall. The device can be purchased for up to BRL 1,704.05, when applying the discount coupon and purchased in cash (available here).

For more information or purchase of the mentioned products, access the links below:

The discount coupon “ALEXA100” is automatically added during checkout. In addition, Amazon Prime subscribers receive the product with free shipping.

To check all products eligible for the coupon, visit the Amazon hotsite through this link: https://amzn.to/3PCOuss