Anvisa defends physical distancing ‘whenever possible’ and use of masks at airports to stop monkeypox | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a note in which it recommends the adoption of protective measures at airports to delay the arrival of monkeypox in Brazil. (See the full note below.)

“Considering the forms of transmission of smallpox from monkeys, Anvisa reinforces the importance of health protection measures to be adopted in airports and aircraft”, said the agency.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “.

Monkeypox is a generally mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa. It mainly spreads through close contact and, until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world. Most recent cases have been reported in Europe.

On Tuesday (24), the Ministry of Health informed the g1 that “established, this Monday (23), a Situation Room to monitor the monkeypox scenario (monkeypox) in Brazil”.

“The measure initially aims to develop an action plan for the tracking of suspected cases and the definition of clinical and laboratory diagnosis for the disease. So far, there is no notification of suspected cases of the disease in the country,” said the ministry.

The ministry also said that “it sent the Risk Communiqué on the pathology to all states, with guidelines for health professionals and information available so far about the disease”.

It is noteworthy that, under the terms of Law No. 9,782, of 1999, it is incumbent upon the anvisa the execution of epidemiological surveillance in ports, airports and borders, which must be guided by the technical and normative guidance of the Ministry of Health.