Apple’s VR Device Must Use 14 Cameras And Work Without iPhone | wearables

Apple’s virtual reality (VR) glasses should work without the need for an iPhone, iPod or iPad to be nearby. according to the website The Informationthe device will act independently and should reach the market from 2023, unlike the planned launch in 2022. This is because the manufacturer would be having difficulties in the project, such as the inclusion of 14 cameras. Apple’s virtual reality glasses should cost at least R$15,000.

The Apple Device will be able to bring realistic avatars from the digital scan made with the user’s face, precisely using the technology of the 14 cameras mentioned. Such a feature should allow the capture of facial expressions and mouth movements, for example.

Apple's smart glasses, for now, are just a concept — Photo: Playback/Apple Insider

Information circulating behind the scenes also points out that VR glasses are not being produced with a focus on games, but in augmented reality (AR) and virtual (VR) environments. The device could be operated individually, from a base that would use Apple’s own M1 processor.

Former Apple Chief Designer Jony Ive would also be serving on the project in a consultant role. Ive gained worldwide fame working alongside Steev Jobs for years on product planning. He left the company in 2019 after 27 years with the company.

Apple's mixed reality glasses should have 15 camera modules — Photo: Playback/Pocketnow

Apple’s glasses can come with three screens, two of which are made with 4K MicroOLED technology and one with an AMOLED panel. The accessory should come with a system called RealityOS and two processors, one of them being something similar to the M2, which should also appear in the next MacBooks.

It is worth mentioning that all this information – as usual – has not been confirmed by Apple.

with information from MacRumors and The Information

