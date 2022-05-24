Asteroid 4x larger than Sugarloaf Mountain will pass close to Earth on May 27

On May 27, an asteroid four times the size of the Empire State Building will reach its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). Called 7335 (1989 JA), the asteroid will pass within a safe distance of 4 million km from our planet.

The asteroid will pass at a distance of 10 times the average distance between our planet and the Moon. It is classified by CNEOS as “potentially dangerous” because of its short relative proximity to the Earth, in addition to its estimated diameter of 1.8 km, more than four times the size of the Sugar Loaf Mountain in RJ.

According to scientists, it is the largest asteroid to pass close to us (in astronomical terms) this year. If 7335 (1989 JA) were on a collision course with Earth, it would cause serious damage to the planet — but don’t worry, this is far from happening.

Asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) will reach its closest approach to Earth around 11:26 am (Brasilia time) on the 27th (Image: Reproduction/CNEOS/JPL-Caltech)

CNEOS scientists estimate that the asteroid is traveling at a speed of 76,000 km/h and it will only “visit” Earth again around June 23, 2055, but even further away from us: 70 times the average distance between Earth and Moon.

Objects near Earth

7335 (1989 JA) is just one of more than 29,000 near-Earth objects (NEOs) cataloged by the NASA center. Any object that passes at a distance equal to or less than 48 million km from our planet falls into this classification.

Artist’s concept of NASA’s DART spacecraft (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

However, most of these cataloged objects are quite small. 7335 (1989 JA), for example, is larger than 99% of the NEOs monitored by the US space agency, and is also classified as an Apollo-type asteroid, the name given to those whose orbit crosses that of the Earth from time to time. Currently, it is estimated that there are 15,000 such asteroids.

In addition to monitoring, NASA also works on missions aimed at deflecting potentially dangerous asteroids from Earth, such as the DART (acronym for “Double Asteroid Redirection Test”) mission launched in November last year by the agency. It will test our ability to deflect the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos, which is 160 meters wide, between the end of September and the beginning of October this year.

The impact will not be able to destroy the object, but it has the potential to slightly deflect its orbit. It’s worth remembering that Dimorphos never represented any risk to us, so we can rest easy even if the mission fails.

Source: CNEOS, Via Live Science