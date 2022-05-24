Average number of children served rises 157% in Contagem; most are from BH

The number of visits at the children’s hospital in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, grew by about 157% between January and May this year, and has extrapolated the network’s capacity.

The data was released this Monday (23) by the city hall as an alert: there is a risk of worsening in the index, since the frequency of respiratory diseases should increase with winter.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMSA), the daily average of care went from 120 children in January to a record of 309 assisted last Monday (16).

Daily average at the Mother and Child Center (CMI)

January/February: 120 children/day

March/April: 200/250 children/day

May: reached 309 children on the 16th



Source: Municipality of Contagem

Most of those served (75%) are from Contagem. “The rest is mainly from BH, such as Barreiro and Xangri-lá, and from other cities in the region,” said Aurora Fachi, a pediatrician at the CMI. In the capital, there missing doctors for child health in more than half of the UPA’s.

Thus, many users from other locations have provided the address of relatives to obtain specialized care in Contagem. “We are doing everything we can to attend, but even physical space has limits. Families may have to wait longer, wait at the door, and we don’t want that,” Fachi said.

In response, municipal management expanded the number of 24-hour pediatric clinics from 4 units in January to 6 this month. The 10 ICU beds became 14 in the same period.

In addition, there are 15 emergency spaces and 34 inpatient beds. “Our fear is to reach a point where we are not able to provide adequate care to the population,” said Fachi.

more calls

According to the doctor, in addition to the “emigration” of neighbors, one of the main reasons for the increase in care is related to the loss of link between the population and the health centers.

“This was because the professionals from the Basic Health Units (UBS) needed to be relocated to hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic – a situation that has already been normalized. Citizens have lost the bond a little bit,” he said.

Therefore, Aurora reinforces that families return to the UBS, as many cases can be resolved there, places where pediatricians are even available. Only serious cases need specialized help.

“In the first three days of a respiratory condition, look for the post. If there is any seriousness, such as respiratory difficulty, persistent fever, a child who does not want to feed or drink liquids, then, yes, look for an UPA for special attention”, he advised.

No antibodies and vaccines

Also according to Aurora Fachi, technical reference of the Centro Materno Infantil de Contagem, a big factor for the growth of calls is the low of antibodies in the post-pandemic.

“The children, from 0 to 3 years old, were locked in the house. They were not exposed to coexistence with other children and did not form antibodies. They started to live together now, that classes have resumed, they are being exposed now”, explained the pediatrician.

Finally, the low demand for very important vaccines is another factor in the increase in care, including for diseases hitherto under control. “Cards are long overdue. Pneumonia is very serious. Fake news helped in this process,” she said.

Bad situation

In addition to the Mother and Child Center, the two UPAs in Contagem (Ressaca and Vargem das Flores) also provide pediatric care, and have suffered from the increase in demand.

“What stands out is that within 70% of total respiratory demands, 80% are mild symptoms that could be directed to health units,” added Eduardo pen.

What to do?

In summary, according to the specialist, fathers, mothers and guardians must resume the link with the UBS; update vaccine cards; and follow guidelines such as avoiding closed environments and without air circulation. “Despite the intense cold it has been, winter hasn’t even started. You have to take care of yourself,” she concluded.

The Brazilian winter will start on June 21st and run until September 22nd. One of the most important infectologists in Minas, Carlos Starling, recommended the return of the use of masks of protection in front of increase in incidence of Covid in the capital.

the report of The time contacted the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, cited as the city with the highest number of child “emigrants” to Contagem, and is awaiting a return.