Bladder cancer: urologist explains that men over 40 and smokers are the biggest victims of the disease

The main warning sign for the disease is blood in the urine.

The Red May Campaign, which takes place in the month of combating smoking, aims to alert the population about the risks of tobacco and the importance of early diagnosis in the treatment of bladder cancer, which is in 7th place in Brazil among the types of most common tumors in the population. According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), in 2020, there were 4,595 deaths in Brazil as a result of the disease, of which 3,097 were men and 1,498 were women.

The urologist, Thiago Coutinho, explains that people over 40, smoker or with a history of smoking, are the most affected by the disease. “If these people have bleeding in their urine, they should investigate whether they have the disease, in addition to checking the upper urinary tract of the kidney,” he explains.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of bladder cancer can be made by urinalysis and imaging tests, such as computed tomography and cytoscopy, which is the internal investigation of the bladder by an instrument with a camera. During cytoscopy, cells may be removed for biopsy. The probability of cure will depend on the stage of the cancer and the age and general health of the patient.

Treatment

The urologist still remembers the importance of early diagnosis, because with a simple surgery it is possible to solve the problem. Treatment options will depend on the degree of progression of the disease. Surgery can be of three types: transurethral resection, when the doctor removes the tumor via the urethra, partial cystectomy, which consists of removing a part of the bladder, or radical cystectomy, with the complete removal of the bladder and subsequent construction of a new organ. to store urine.

Another alternative is radiotherapy, which can be used in more aggressive tumors as a technique to try to preserve the bladder. Chemotherapy can also be systemic, that is, taken in the form of drugs or injected into a vein, or intravesical, applied directly into the bladder through a tube introduced through the urethra.