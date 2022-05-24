Cancer vaccine is real and tested for the first time in humans

Scientists at the City of Hope cancer research and treatment center in the United States and the biotechnology company Imugene in Australia have just carried out the first human trial of a cancer vaccine called CF33-hNIS or Vaxinia.

The treatment known as oncolytic virus therapy consists of injecting a genetically modified smallpox virus to enter cancer cells, replicate and kill them.

Credit: Nopparit/istock Cancer vaccine targets cancer cells and causes them to explode

Cancer cells explode and release thousands of new copies of the virus. This stimulates the immune system to respond and attack the cancer as well. Until now, the drug had only been tested on animals.

“Our previous research has demonstrated that oncolytic viruses can stimulate the immune system to respond to and kill cancer, as well as stimulate the immune system to be more responsive to other immunotherapies,” explained Daneng Li, lead author of the study and professor of cancer research. of Hope’s City, in a press release.

Who will get the vaccine soon?

Although the first test has already been done on humans, the phase 1 clinical trial has not yet started.

The study will recruit 100 cancer patients in the US and Australia over a period of approximately two years.

The virus vaccine will be given to people who have metastatic or advanced solid tumors who have had at least two types of previous treatment. The virus is injected directly into the tumor or into a vein.

Credit: Wildpixel/istock Cancer vaccine study will begin to select volunteers for clinical trial

In addition to the vaccine, patients will receive pembrolizumab, an antibody that improves the immune system’s ability to fight cancer cells.

If the vaccine works well in this first stage, further tests will be carried out, but it is still too early to say what the results will be.

According to the Cancer Research Institute, only one oncolytic virus therapy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rather, it was a modified herpes virus to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer.