Capcom Considers Resurrecting Series | Eurogamer.pt

In recent years, Capcom has achieved great success with the help of series like Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, but over the next few years it will be able to wake up some of the series it left sleeping to expand its catalog.

In the most recent meeting with investors, thanks to VGC, Capcom was asked if it intends to do something with the rich library of classic series that are sleeping and in its response it shares that it is already thinking about what to do with some of them.

“We are currently drawing up plans for our work schedule in line with market demand information.”

“In the future, we will continue to consider customer wishes as we decide on our alignment.”

2012’s Dragon’s Dogma is Capcom’s latest new intellectual property and in 2023 we have Pragmata, which arrives more than 10 years later. The rich catalog of classic series could help Capcom expand its pace of releases.

We haven’t had a new Darkstalkers since 1997, Viewtiful Joe sleeps since 2005, Okamiden was released in 2011 and Lost Planet in 2013, to mention some Capcom series that didn’t receive more sequels.