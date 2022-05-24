Cataract: ‘I thought I would go blind, but SUS surgery restored my sight’

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Cataract: ‘I thought I would go blind, but SUS surgery restored my sight’ 2 Views

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Elderly woman taking an eye exam

Credit, Claudio Cruz/Getty Images

photo caption,

More common in the elderly population, the disease is one of the main causes of blindness in the world.

At the age of 80, Ana de Oliveira, from Minas Gerais, had already “accepted” that the changes she had been noticing in her vision were a sign that time was passing. Until one day she came to the conclusion that everything had become too blurry.

“I would close and open my eyes to check, and it was as if I saw the figures ‘softening’, I didn’t recognize anything. I was scared”, she recalls.

They were the effects of cataract, an eye disease that makes the transparent lens that allows light rays to enter for the formation of an image, which was already at an advanced stage in his eyes.

Worried about her aunt, who could no longer sew or cook – her favorite activities – Viviane, Ana’s niece, sought help from the SUS (Unified Health System).

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Long Covid: study associates blood pattern with difficulty exercising – 05/23/2022

A recent study points out that the high index of markers related to blood clotting …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved