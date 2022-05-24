Certain PS1 games on PS4 and PS5 are based on their PAL versions at 50 Hz; understand

PS1 and PSP games started appearing on PlayStation Stores in the Asian region today, thanks to the launch of the new PS Plus on-premises.

Users who played the PS1 version of Just Escape via the Indonesian PS Store noticed that it appears to be the PAL version of the game, because it credits Sony Computer Entertainment Europe during its introduction (instead of America or Japan) and runs at 25 fps (50 Hz) instead of 30 fps (60 Hz). However, other games on the service, such as Tekken 2appear to be based on the NTSC version.

PAL is a video format used in many regions, including Europe and Australia, that runs at 50hz compared to NTSC’s faster 60hz refresh rate. Many PAL versions of early console games are considered inferior due to their slower speed.

Indonesia uses the PAL video format, so that wouldn’t be a surprise. However, the VGC website has verified that the exact same PAL version of Just Escape is the one being offered on the PS Store in Taiwan – a region that uses the NTSC video format. This might suggest that Sony plans to release PAL games globally.

However, we will only know for sure when PS1 games are officially released across the globe.

