Classic games will have trophies for PS4 and PS5

Earlier today (23), the website Gematsu posted on Twitter a series of classic games from the new PS Plus catalog that will support PSN trophies. In addition, these mugs will be available for both PS4 and PS5.

The titles were registered on Exophase, a website that works as a PlayStation trophy directory. There will be two different lists, so if you own both consoles, you can get up to two platinum for a classic — and give that boost at the PlayStation Network user account level.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that both lists of trophies available to users of the new PS Plus have the same content — but for different video games.

Full list of new PS Plus games from Asia appears on the web

The new PS Plus will arrive in Brazil on June 13 with three subscription options and the possibility to upgrade “easily”. However, in Asia, the service is debuting this Monday (23).

As a result, the official page in South Korea has been updated and displays a list of titles that will be available to Asian subscribers — including a trial period, classic catalog and PS4 and PS5 games. Check out the details!