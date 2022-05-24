Days of Play 2022 Promotion starts tomorrow (25); Details

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.
We’re excited to announce that the Days of Play promotion starts tomorrow (May 25th) and runs through June 8th*, featuring fantastic deals on select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games from PlayStation Store and select retailers, as well as other products. PlayStation. Offers vary, so be sure to check out the official Days of Play promotion website, which will be updated to feature your local offers once the promotion begins.
Let’s take a look at the discounts on the Days of Play promotion that you’ll be able to enjoy in the coming weeks:
PlayStation Store
This year’s celebration of Days of Play on the PlayStation Store features numerous indie titles and discounted games for PS4 and PS5. There are so many games that it was not possible to include them all. Check out a small selection of the top deals below, and don’t forget to visit the PlayStation Store when the promotion starts* to see the full list and find local deals:
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- BABYLON’S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baller Edition Bundle
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- gang beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- OlliOlli World
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Risk of Rain 2
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- Soulcalibur VI
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1+2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WWE 2K22
Physical media offers at select retailers**
In addition to PlayStation Store offers, we will also have unmissable discounts of up to 40% on physical media at select retailers. Check out the list of products by category below.
- PS4 and PS5 Hit Games – Up to 40% off:
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4)
- Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (PS5)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
- Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5, PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5)
- Concrete Genie (PS4)
- Days Gone (PS4)
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- MediEvil (PS4)
- Nioh 2 (PS4)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
- Dreams (PS4)
- PlayStation Hits: The Great PS4 Classics – Up to 30% off:
- Gran Turismo Sport
- The Last of Us Remastered
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End
- God of War
- bloodborne
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Infamous Second Son
- Nioh
- Ratchet & Clank
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection
- until dawn
PS5 accessories
Original Color PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers from the Galaxy Collection (Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple) are discounted throughout the Days of Play sale at select retailers. The suggested value is R$ 399.00.
In addition, HD Camera and Media Control are also on offer with up to 20% off. Check your local dealer for more information.
*The Days of Play promotion runs from Wednesday, May 25 at midnight ET to Wednesday, June 8 at 11:59 pm ET. Some promotional items will only be available while supplies last.
**Offers valid from May 25 to June 8, 2022 or while supplies last. Available at participating retailers. Merely illustrative images. Offers may change without notice. Manufacturer’s suggested price.
The Days of Play Promotion starts tomorrow.
