Days of Play 2022 Promotion starts tomorrow (25); Details

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

We’re excited to announce that the Days of Play promotion starts tomorrow (May 25th) and runs through June 8th*, featuring fantastic deals on select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games from PlayStation Store and select retailers, as well as other products. PlayStation. Offers vary, so be sure to check out the official Days of Play promotion website, which will be updated to feature your local offers once the promotion begins.

Let’s take a look at the discounts on the Days of Play promotion that you’ll be able to enjoy in the coming weeks:

PlayStation Store

This year’s celebration of Days of Play on the PlayStation Store features numerous indie titles and discounted games for PS4 and PS5. There are so many games that it was not possible to include them all. Check out a small selection of the top deals below, and don’t forget to visit the PlayStation Store when the promotion starts* to see the full list and find local deals:

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

BABYLON’S FALL

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Baller Edition Bundle

Batman: Arkham Knight

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4

gang beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed ​​Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OlliOlli World

Outer Wilds

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

PGA TOUR 2K21

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Risk of Rain 2

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Soulcalibur VI

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Subnautica PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

terraria

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1+2

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WWE 2K22

Physical media offers at select retailers**

In addition to PlayStation Store offers, we will also have unmissable discounts of up to 40% on physical media at select retailers. Check out the list of products by category below.

PS4 and PS5 Hit Games – Up to 40% off: The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4) Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (PS5) UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5, PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) The Nioh Collection (PS5) Concrete Genie (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4) MediEvil (PS4) Nioh 2 (PS4) Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) Dreams (PS4)



PlayStation Hits: The Great PS4 Classics – Up to 30% off: Gran Turismo Sport The Last of Us Remastered UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End God of War bloodborne Horizon Zero Dawn God of War 3 Remastered Infamous Second Son Nioh Ratchet & Clank UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection until dawn



PS5 accessories

Original Color PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers from the Galaxy Collection (Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple) are discounted throughout the Days of Play sale at select retailers. The suggested value is R$ 399.00.

In addition, HD Camera and Media Control are also on offer with up to 20% off. Check your local dealer for more information.

*The Days of Play promotion runs from Wednesday, May 25 at midnight ET to Wednesday, June 8 at 11:59 pm ET. Some promotional items will only be available while supplies last.

**Offers valid from May 25 to June 8, 2022 or while supplies last. Available at participating retailers. Merely illustrative images. Offers may change without notice. Manufacturer’s suggested price.