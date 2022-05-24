Days of Play is announced with many products and discounts

Sony has confirmed that the 2022 edition of Days of Play will start this Wednesday (25). Through June 8, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on games in the PS Store and at retail, as well as select peripherals for the next-gen platform.

See below all the previously announced items that will be part of the promotion:

PS Store

Several indie titles and AAA games will be part of the Days of Play offer catalog on the PS Store. Among the highlights, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch-Queen and Far Cry 6 Standard Edition will be just some of the games set to be added to the selection.

Physical media in selected retailers

Up to 40% off (Successful PS4 and PS5 Games)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (PS5)

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

The Nioh Collection (PS5)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Days Gone (PS4)

Death Stranding (PS4)

MediEvil (PS4)

Nioh 2 (PS4)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)

Dreams (PS4)

Up to 30% off (PS4 Classics)

Gran Turismo Sport

The Last of Us Remastered

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End

God of War

bloodborne

Horizon Zero Dawn

God of War 3 Remastered

Infamous Second Son

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank

UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy

UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection

until dawn

PS5 accessories

Original DualSense and Galaxy Collection (Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple) — R$399

HD Camera — up to 20% off

Media Control — up to 20% off

More details about Days of Play

The Days of Play promotion is scheduled to start at midnight on the 25th of June and end at 23:59 on the 8th of June. In retail chains, selected items will be available while supplies last.

Excited for PlayStation’s new offerings? Leave your answer in the comments.