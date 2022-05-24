Days of Play is announced with many products and discounts

Sony has confirmed that the 2022 edition of Days of Play will start this Wednesday (25). Through June 8, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on games in the PS Store and at retail, as well as select peripherals for the next-gen platform.
See below all the previously announced items that will be part of the promotion:
PS Store
Several indie titles and AAA games will be part of the Days of Play offer catalog on the PS Store. Among the highlights, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch-Queen and Far Cry 6 Standard Edition will be just some of the games set to be added to the selection.
Physical media in selected retailers
Up to 40% off (Successful PS4 and PS5 Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4)
- Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (PS5)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
- Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5, PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5)
- Concrete Genie (PS4)
- Days Gone (PS4)
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- MediEvil (PS4)
- Nioh 2 (PS4)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
- Dreams (PS4)
Up to 30% off (PS4 Classics)
- Gran Turismo Sport
- The Last of Us Remastered
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End
- God of War
- bloodborne
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Infamous Second Son
- Nioh
- Ratchet & Clank
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection
- until dawn
PS5 accessories
- Original DualSense and Galaxy Collection (Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple) — R$399
- HD Camera — up to 20% off
- Media Control — up to 20% off
More details about Days of Play
The Days of Play promotion is scheduled to start at midnight on the 25th of June and end at 23:59 on the 8th of June. In retail chains, selected items will be available while supplies last.
