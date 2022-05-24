Dead O Omega: New bot that is terrorizing Xbox owners

Have you ever received a message from Dead O Omega?

In recent days, a large number of people around the world are sharing their “experiences” (see Reddit) about a bot called “Dead O Omega” that is terrorizing many Xbox users.

According to reports, the bot Dead O Omega invites players to chat groups, and upon accepting the invitation, the bot will have access to your IP address, which is the address of your internet modem/router. Unfortunately, there are several bots with the same name, and the only difference is the number of your accounts. Check out:

am I about to get hacked? this account has several accounts and is requesting to join my game from xboxone

Other reports point out that by posting a group request postThe bot will soon contact you with a “terrifying” message: remember my name, or “remember my name”, in Portuguese. Unfortunately, we don’t know what “remember my name” means, or when Xbox will take action to fix the problem. Look:

And how can I avoid getting a message from him?

Not to be bothered by botyou will not be able to create new posts from the resource “looking for group” on your Xbox, as this is one of the starting points for the bot start to bother you.

Another thing you can do is block message and invite notifications made by people not on your friends list:

Press the ‘Home’ button on the controller Go to the ‘Profile and System’ tab Go to Settings > Options > Notifications > Xbox Notifications Turn notifications on or off, or just leave them for friends and favorites If you uncheck the option “allow notifications” it will disable ALL notifications from Xbox.

So, have you ever been attacked by the bot? Tell us in the comments!

