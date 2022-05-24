Elon Musk Says Elden Ring Is “The Most Beautiful of Arts” He’s Ever Seen

Richest Man in the World Plays “Big Wizard”

That Elden Ring is a success is nothing new at this point in the league. FromSoftware’s new title did very well in reviews and among gamers. Even the current richest man in the world, and who even bought a social network to call his own, Elon Musk, seems to be having fun with Elden Ring. For Musk, the game “is the most beautiful art” he’s ever seen.

Elon Musk had already revealed your build days ago in reply to a profile post @historydefined about the “Tree of Life” mosaic that is in a palace in Israel. Musk then replies “Elden Ring vibes”. When asked about his build, the SpaceX owner replies:

“Intelligence/dexterity build. So basically a mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right hand with rapier and claws for quick switching. I change armor from heavy to medium for fast scrolling or “tank”. I change the talismans. Several small attacks in a row to accumulate damage is important. I invoke!” – Elon Musk

At current publication where Elon Musk says, “Elden Ring, tried in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I’ve ever seen”, he answers the same question about his build by saying, “‘Power mage’ (a beefy mage), but good with a sword/katana. I’ll post an image of my build tomorrow”.

Elon Musk, who tweets a lot, occasionally posts something about games, like this post made in april about the meme with the Bandai Namco logo screen that is super clear for those who play in the dark (really). The joke is quite common on the developer’s game forums.

Success is Elden Ring’s last name

Elden Ring was the biggest release of the year so far. During the first days of release, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new title racked up impressive numbers: it debuted on Steam with 764,000 concurrent players, reaching more than 900,000 days later; very high averages by the press; one of the most watched games on Twitch and over 13 million copies sold.

However, not everything went smoothly at first, as the game came out with performance problems that were like a lottery: it bothered some a lot, while it didn’t bother others much. Missing quest steps from NPCs, missing some NPCs, unbalanced spells and skills and a few more minor things. Much of this has been fixed with the various patches released so far.

Via: Tweak Town