Facebook launches 3D avatars in Brazil to advance towards the metaverse | Technology

Facebook launched this Monday (23) in Brazil 3D avatars, a new way for users to create representations of themselves on the social network. The feature, which launched in January in North America, also arrives today in Argentina, Colombia and Puerto Rico.
The update is another step by Meta, the controller of the social network, towards the metaverse. In the coming weeks, it will also be possible to create a 3D avatar on Instagram and share it on Facebook and Messenger.
The social network launched its 2D Facebook avatars in 2020 for users to express themselves in feed posts, profile picture, stories and Messenger. With the existing options, it is possible to customize the character’s hair styles, skin tones and clothes – see how to use avatars.
3D avatars offer a new look and more options for users. In January, when Facebook launched the feature in North America, Facebook said that virtual characters would automatically gain a three-dimensional appearance.
Meta also announced that in the coming months, Horizon Worlds, its platform for creating spaces in the metaverse – and still only available in the United States – will be accessible via computer, tablet or cell phone. The idea is to allow access even for those who do not have a virtual reality device.
What will become of Facebook’s metaverse? — Photo: Wagner Magalhaes / g1