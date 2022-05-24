five reasons to stay calm

First detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s during the campaign to eradicate smallpox, monkeypox or ape pox resurfaced this month after cases were reported in Europe, the United States, Australia and Argentina. The virus that causes the disease was described in the 1950s, when it infected monkeys used in the laboratory. In the current outbreak, there are around 100 cases, most in the UK, with 57 confirmed. Portugal reports 37.

The British government does not plan to call its government emergency committee on the matter, is confident it will contain the outbreak and has no plans to restrict travel. The country has a stock of about 3,000 vaccines on the market and has purchased 1,000 to respond to the outbreak.

Monkeypox, like the now-eradicated human smallpox, causes rashes that turn into pustules less than five millimeters in diameter on the body. The disease also shares similarities with chickenpox. Here is the progression of the disease since contagion:

Seven to 17 days: incubation period, no symptoms.

One to four days: period of onset of symptoms such as fever.

Fourteen to 28 days: period of skin eruptions until dry. Other symptoms: fever of 38.5 to 40.5°C, malaise, headache, inflammation of lymph nodes, lesions on the palm of the hand and soles of the feet.

Fever usually subsides on the same day as the rash appears or up to three days later. The rashes often appear on the face. In 19% of unvaccinated patients, secondary infections with bacteria can occur. Complications and sequelae are more common among unvaccinated (74%) than among vaccinated (39.5%), as reported by Andrea McCollum and Inger Damon, pathologists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an article by 2014.

Smallpox gets popular names based on animals that serve as a reservoir. Its viruses are part of the poxviridae family and the orthopoxvirus genus. The genus contains 12 species, including the extinct human smallpox, and monkey, camel, horse, cow, buffalo, raccoon, skunk, and dormouse (rodent) smallpox viruses. Most do not infect humans.

In addition to these, the vaccinia virus is also in the group, which has no natural hosts and derives from more than a hundred years of use in vaccine science research since the time of Louis Pasteur. Evidence indicates that this virus, which was used in the production of the vaccine that eradicated smallpox, originally came from horse pox.

Monkeypox is not a harmless disease, on the contrary, but it is far from being the “new Covid”. There is no reason for this concern, for the following reasons.

The virus is less efficient in transmission than the new coronavirus

The monkeypox virus needs close contact to be transmitted through bodily fluids, including saliva droplets. But it is not transmissible through the air, as is the new coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 pandemic. It is suspected that most cases in Europe were sexually transmitted.

The virus survival strategy is different

It is debated among US historians whether it is true that British General Jeffrey Amherst (1717-1797) ordered soldiers to purposely infect Native Americans with smallpox using infected blankets. This is possible because orthopoxviruses are able to survive for long periods on the clothes, sheets, and blankets of infected people with pustules. This is what pathogen evolution expert Paul Ewald, 69, of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, calls the “sit and wait strategy.” As this strategy depends on the environment, controlling the environment with hygiene and quarantine strategies is highly effective. Furthermore, as the eradication of smallpox showed, these viruses are very vulnerable to the immune defenses conferred by the vaccine with the old inactivated virus technology. The comparison with Covid-19, whose virus is more similar in strategy to the flu, as it lasts for a short time in the environment and evolves quickly against vaccine defenses, is misplaced.

There was an outbreak in the United States twenty years ago and there was no epidemic.

In 2003 there was an outbreak of smallpox in the American Midwest, involving 71 cases spread unevenly across six states, the majority (39) in Wisconsin. There were zero deaths and transmission was through prairie dogs, rodents common in the region used as pets. The prairie dogs, in turn, were infected by mad joaquins, which are giant rats, imported from Africa by exotic animal traders in Texas. The name joaquim-doido is from Guinea Bissau, where Portuguese is spoken. A distributor put the two species together and 50% of the prairie dogs became infected and later passed the orthopoxvirus to some of the owners. Part of the original shipment of 762 mad joaquins was sent to Japan, where no cases of monkeypox were detected at the time.

In addition to this outbreak in the United States, there have historically been isolated cases in Nigeria (2017-2019), United Kingdom (2018 and 2021), Singapore (2019), none resulting in major outbreaks. Suspected cases are quarantined for 21 days, to avoid possible transmission and to observe progression in the condition, if there is an incubated infection.

We already have a vaccine and even an antiviral

While the omicron variant of the coronavirus escapes well the defenses acquired with vaccines created for other variants, it is important to remember that smallpox was extinguished with the use of a virus that is considered to be of another species among the orthopoxviruses. One vaccine that can be used to inoculate people too young to have been immunized in the eradication campaign four decades ago is Imvanex, made by the Bavarian Nordic company. This vaccine is already specifically indicated for monkeypox. There is also the ACAM2000 vaccine, from the company Acambis, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2007. The CDC informs that, in addition to these vaccines and awaiting testing, there are at least three treatments being considered, such as the use of the antiviral Tecovirimat .

Brazilians can be well protected

The vaccinia virus that forms the basis for these vaccines has already caused outbreaks of a mild disease in rodents and humans in Brazil. Some researchers believe that this disease is already endemic in the country and have isolated strains from places such as Belo Horizonte, Araçatuba and Passatempo, as reported in a 2007 article authored by Giliane Trindade, also from the CDC, and colleagues. Depending on the actual number of infected, this already forms an additional natural immunity base for older people already vaccinated if monkeypox comes here.