Fundação PB Saúde publishes public notice with vacancies for temporary hiring | Paraíba

The Paraiba Foundation for Health Management, from the Government of Paraíba, published in this Tuesday’s edition (24) of the Official State Gazette (DOE) a public notice for temporary hiring of professionals from different areas. More than 100 vacancies are offered in various functions, such as pharmacy assistant, nursing technician, nurse and doctors in various specialties. Registration starts this Tuesday (24).

The selection process will take place with objective proof, proof of titles and professional experience, and will be valid for 12 months. According to the notice, the contract is for a fixed period, aiming to meet temporary needs of public interest.

There are vacancies for the technical, medium and higher levels, with remuneration ranging from R$ 1,212.00 to R$ 1,500.00. Part of the total number of vacancies (5%) is intended for People with Disabilities (PWD), and there is also a reserve register.

Also according to the notice, the remuneration varies depending on the workload, which changes according to the function.

Enrollment and submission of supporting documentation for the qualifications and professional experience tests will be carried out online, from 8:00 am on Tuesday (24) until 11:59 pm on May 29.

The announcement of the test locations and entries will take place on June 2nd, and the tests will take place on June 5th. The final result should be announced on June 9.

