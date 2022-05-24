games can be played offline

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on games can be played offline 1 Views

The last few weeks have been busy due to the new PS Plus, which will arrive in Brazil with three new levels in June 13. While the novelty debuts in other parts of the world, Sony is releasing some official information, such as the possibility of playing the titles offline — as long as the user validates their subscription every seven days on PSN.

With this, the subscriber will not need a constant connection to the network, as long as he enters the PlayStation Network every seven days to “shake hands” with the Japanese giant and guarantee another week of access to games offline. In a post on the PS Blog, the company said the following:

When offline, will I be able to play what I downloaded from the games catalog offered on PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe?

Yes. However, when playing a game downloaded from the Game Catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PlayStation Plus membership and maintain your access to the game.

Please note that this step is only required for titles from the game catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. This does not apply to monthly games available for download through PlayStation Plus Essential.

New PS Plus
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Everything you need to know about the new PS Plus

Shortly after Sony revealed more details about the new PS Plus, the MeuPlayStation prepared an article with all the necessary information for you to stay on top of everything that will happen in the service. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Sharks are seen living in submerged crater of active volcano

Images captured by NASA satellites on May 14 revealed that the mighty Kavachi, an underwater …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved