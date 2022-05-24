Government creates group to monitor monkeypox in Brazil

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI) created, on Thursday (19), a Temporary Technical Chamber – called CâmaraPox MCTI –which promises to bring together experts to monitor the scientific impacts on the spread of the monkeypox virus, responsible for the zoonotic viral disease known as monkeypox.

Rashes are among the manifestations of monkeypoxSource: Shutterstock

According to a statement from the ministry, the “scientific surveillance” measure was necessary in view of the growth in the number of infections registered in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and the United States this month. On Sunday (22), Argentina said it had detected a suspected case of the disease in the country.

Explaining monkeypox

The idea of ​​the expert committee follows the same guidance as the MCTI when it formed a group in February 2020 to investigate the coronavirus, even before the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the covid-19 pandemic. The committee is composed of seven Brazilian researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and from Feevale, from Novo Hamburgo (RS).

noting that, “to date, there are no records of ‘monkeypox’ cases in Brazil”, the researchers have already produced two technical reports on the disease, available on the Gov.br portal. In the first, reported cases worldwide are reported, along with a description of the virus, forms of transmission, symptoms and differential diagnosis with chickenpox.

In Technical Report 02/2022, the explanations on the topics previously presented are in-depth, and information on treatment and vaccines, ways to reduce human-to-human transmission are added, in addition to a list of sanitization, disinfection, sterilization and isolation of patients in the hospital environment.