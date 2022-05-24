GTA San Andreas is remade in Unreal Engine 5 and gets an impressive trailer

GTA San Andreas is impressing many fans after Unreal Engine 5

At the end of last year, the Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which featured remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Unfortunately, the studio’s work fell short of what fans expected, bringing with it a series of graphical issues that caused the company to publicly apologize.

This week, a video published on YouTube shows a little of what the GTA San Andreas rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and the result is impressive. Officially launched in early April, Unreal is the newest generation of the graphics engine created by Epic Gameswhich promises to bring even more advancement to the TV, film and games industry.

Although many studios are still taking their first steps with this new engine, some impressive and extremely realistic differences are already noticeable, such as the acclaimed Matrix Awakens, released last year. In addition to the location, we can also see a brief glimpse of the protagonist Carl Johnson redone with the new engine.

In related news, GTA 6 earned possible release year in Rockstar report. When version number 6 of the game was announced, the owner of the franchise announced updates about the game in development to her fans. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto.

With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”. According to the plans of Take-Twothe next release related to the series should be the mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which was delayed by it by a few months.

Check out the video on YouTube below: