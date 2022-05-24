How Companies Are Trying to Bring Smells to the Metaverse

Imagine watching a movie and being able to smell what is happening on the other side of the screen? It’s what companies are developing with a focus on metaverse, immersive virtual environments. This field of innovation has been called OVR, short for olfactory virtual reality technology.

The company OVR Technologycreated with the aim of making this a reality, invests in the development of IONglasses for virtual reality preloaded with nine chemical compounds, which combine to produce hundreds of aromas, released through digitally programmed cues, according to information from the website FastCompany. The goal is to release a version for the consumer public in 2023.

“Smell has a profound effect on who we are, how we feel, what we do, what we buy, who we love. It is critical that perfume is part of the development of the metaverse… or we are completely limiting the potential,” says Aaron Wisniewski, the company’s chief executive.

The process, however, is complex and complicated, notes Wisniewski. “Unfortunately, there is no RGB scent”, says the executive, referring to the system of primary colors (red, green and blue) used as standard in TV, computers, cameras, among other devices.

How would the glasses work?

The company wants to develop a plug-in capable of updating the glasses system to make them compatible with the Unity and Unreal visual graphics platforms, widely used in game development by major studios and also by independent developers.

Smells would be integrated into the physical object and felt by the user while he is immersed in the metaverse environments.

In Los Angeles, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder experience the scents of OVR through virtual reality exposure therapy treatment inside the laboratories of the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies, according to the company.

These smells are especially difficult to replicate; to recreate gun smoke, for example, you need to mimic sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas that is illegal to manufacture. “We have to find an alternative solution using molecules that are analogous but safe to use,” says Wisniewski. “The smell is this chaotic soup of molecules.”

Other projects

The technology OVR is already being used in therapeutic settings. An example is the ascendant new York, a substance disorder clinic that costs US$3,500 a day. She offers patients guided meditations through the inhale wellness.

This platform was launched in November 2021 and transports users to a natural environment, emitting 0.1 millisecond bursts of scent compared to interactions in virtual reality, according to the report.

In the UK, there’s OW Smell Digital, which has raised $1.2 million to develop an AI-based “Photoshop for Smell” and accessible via the cloud. .

In Spain, Olorama Technology has developed a library of 400 scents (fragrances include “confectionery”, “mojito” and “wet earth”) delivered through scent release boxes, many of which can be voice activated by the user.

A covid-19 test scent kit is also available. Olorama’s luxury product, a unit of 40 scents, starts at US$ 13,408.00 (R$ 65,602,64.60).

Another product in the “digital perfume” market is the one developed by Hypnos Virtual based in Arkansas, United States. The company has a nebulizer connected to the hardware, pre-loaded with scents collected through a cold diffusion process to maintain the purity of the ingredients.

A software combines the aromas, based on data inputs, and releases them at selected times, chosen through artificial intelligence.

Despite the innovative aspect, behind each fledgling company is the legacy of startups from the past that discontinued similar projects.

A multi-sensory virtual reality mask, for example, was crowdfunded by Feelreal and was acclaimed in 2015. However, it ceased to operate in 2020 (in part due to flavored vaping laws), leaving behind a series of dissatisfied investors.

Tokyo-based company Vaqso is another example. It raised $600,000 in 2017 for a cartridge and fan combo to reproduce smells. But it hasn’t updated its site in years.