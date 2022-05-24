How to stop eating junk? Effective tips for not falling into temptation

You’ve probably already caught yourself in moments when you give yourself that uncontrollable urge to eat junk food, and go looking for something inside the cupboards or the fridge. The desire is so much to eat that box of tasty candy or that portion of French fries accompanied by a tasty and extremely caloric hamburger.

And when the urge doesn’t go away and we end up giving ourselves over to the momentary pleasure of eating junk food, which at first provides pleasure and well-being, but actually brings us nothing but calories and fat that increase the risk of getting fat and accumulating plaques. of fats that increase high cholesterol and other health risks.

A balanced diet composed of natural, organic foods, low in calories and rich in nutrients is the key to having a healthy body free from diseases or health complications. But how to reduce the desire to eat junk food and follow a healthier lifestyle?

How to reduce cravings for junk food

According to health scientists, it is important to know whether the desire to eat a certain food comes from a physiological need, that is, from the feeling of hunger, or is it a type of compensation that the body is asking for due to some moment of stress. .

For scientists, some cravings are triggered by emotional stimuli and followed by physiological stimuli, that is, the brain starts to imagine what the desired food is like.

When an individual knows the causes and origins of his desire to eat uncontrollably, he starts to police himself and eat with the maximum of moderation, avoiding food excesses.

Is hunger real?

Before attacking any type of food, ask yourself if you’re really hungry and if it’s the right time to eat. And try drinking a glass of water, often feeling thirsty can make you feel hungry. The more you police yourself, the less you will eat wrong, exaggerate or out of hours.

Your body needs the food it wants

It is a continuation of the questions above. Evaluate the nutritional and caloric issue more than the taste issue. There are people who, when they are lacking in iron, feel more like eating citrus fruits or meats. Fruits help the body absorb iron ingested from other foods, in addition to strengthening the body’s defenses.

Having low stores can lead to cravings for foods such as fruits with vitamin C and meats or other vegetables rich in iron.

Avoid overthinking the junk you’re craving

It takes a good deal of discipline and willpower to resist the urge to eat junk food, but it’s important to resist.

When the urge arises and is uncontrollable, try to think about other events or facts in your routine. Distract your mind, this has a good chance of making you forget about the urge to eat junk food.

When the urge doesn’t go away, even trying to avoid thoughts, drinking water and policing yourself, it’s worth trying to eat just a little of the food that doesn’t come out of your head. But you have to be careful not to get out of control and end up eating too much.

Finally, if the urge to eat junk is killing your diet and making you unhappy with your health, look for a nutritionist and assess whether you don’t need to reshape your diet.