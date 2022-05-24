How to turn a regular TV into a Smart TV

The best smart TV options, which have the best features on the market, are still expensive for most Brazilian consumers. But there is a much cheaper alternative to having a smart TV.

To have access to the internet and entertainment apps, the TV doesn’t need to be so modern. It just needs to have HDMI inputs to install devices that can turn it into a smart TV.

Chromecasts, from Google, and Fire TVs, from Amazon, make it possible to give a makeover to that old TV that was stopped or that was about to be replaced by a smart TV. See some options.

Google Chromecast

Launched in 2013, Chromecast allows the user to mirror smartphone content on the TV screen. The device is easy to install and can be controlled very simply by cell phone.

Chromecast Chromecast Hdmi 3 Generation

BRL 233

Fire TV Stick

Fire TV transforms an ordinary television into a smart TV, comes with its own control and can be controlled by voice command through the Alexa virtual assistant. The device is affordable and is frequently offered on the Amazon website.

Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick Lite | Full HD Streaming with Alexa | With Voice Lite Remote Control with…

BRL 249

Mi TV Stick

The Mi Stick is the Xiaomi device that turns ordinary TVs into smart TVs. The device has Android TV, Google’s operating system for smart televisions and, like the Fire Stick, it has a format similar to that of a flash drive and comes with its own remote control that allows you to access the resources.

Mi TV Stick Mi TV STICK TV XIAOMI

BRL 259