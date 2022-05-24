I, the Inquisitor is like The Witcher, but with religious appeal

Game also comes from a Polish studio and is based on a Polish book

Medieval setting, knights, combat, “dark fantasy”… You may have thought of The Witcher, or even Elden Ring, but I’m talking about “I, the Inquisitor”, new game by Polish studio The Dust. The title promises to bring all this, but with religious theme.

I, the Inquisitor is based on the “Inquisitor” book series by Polish author Jacek Piekara. The trailer shows us gameplay that reminds us of The Witcher 3. The trailer narration reads:

“1500 has passed since Christ came down from the cross on which he was nailed. With fire and steel, he took revenge on unbelievers. Now, God’s inquisitors keep the world on a leash. No secret is hidden from them and no sinner can avoid it. their punishment. But an unknown ancient evil lurks in the underworld, waiting to be unleashed.”

The game focuses on narrative with action-adventure elements and “tough moral choices”. The description on the Steam page says that I, the Inquisitor takes place in an “alternate religious timeline”. After that event 15 centuries ago, in which Jesus took revenge on all who did not believe, the inquisitors now brutally force their faith “in this church bathed in blood.”

The game will have multiple choices to make that “will test your morality”. You can walk the path of piety or retribution, “making your mark on this world.” I, The Inquisitor will feature a lot of dialogue, as it will be necessary to interrogate people.

“You are Mordimer Madderdin, an inquisitor in the service of God, sent to the city of Konigstein who suffers from a plague sent by a series of mysteries and pieces. Solve the various cases and crimes of those who have transgressed against the faith, while discovering the truth behind a dark evil from another realm that is trying to enter the world of the living”.

If the cases are not resolved in the conversation, “let the chinela sing”, as the website description says (“Let your sword do the talking”). The protagonist will have different skills to deal with those who deny their faith.

Not only is the gameplay reminiscent of The Witcher 3, but a medieval game, developed by a Polish studio, based on a book by a Polish writer, is taking the benchmark to another level.

I, the Inquisitor is due out this year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

…..

Via: Gematsu