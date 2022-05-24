I took the Covid self-test and it was positive; what should i do with the result? | Health

But if a person took the Covid self-test and was positive, what should he do with the result?

If the result is positive, the patient needs to look for a health service to carry out the examination to confirm the diagnosis, notification and guidance regarding the diseaseguides the Ministry of Health.

That is, the self-test does not replace laboratory tests and does not define diagnosis. “The self-test is a complementary strategy to the testing policy and does not replace the tests, since errors may occur in the execution or interpretation of the exam”, says the ministry.

“The nature of the self-test is indicative and it serves as a screening to guide the user about the risk of transmission of the virus and the measures that can be adopted”, complements the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), responsible for approving the self-tests.

In January, before approval, Anvisa demanded a public policy with rules for the notification of results, which the ministry did not present. The approval of the self-test came out only at the end of the month and the Ministry of Health maintained its position of not requiring the registration of each positive case and including it in the accounting of the progress of the pandemic.

“Regarding the recording of self-test results, the manufacturer and/or importer may provide users with a system for recording the results, however, without configuring a mandatory action”, reinforced the ministry in a note to the g1.

Rosana Richtmann: Autotest is easy to perform and interpret

Result registration is not mandatory

Recording a positive or negative self-test result is not mandatory. According to the National Plan for Expansion of Testing for Covid-19 (PNE-Teste) of the Ministry of Health, it is “made available to the manufacturer and/or importer to provide users with a system for recording the results, however, without configuring a mandatory action“.

According to the Brazilian Chamber of Laboratory Diagnosis (CBDL), there is a website for notifications of self-tests purchased at a pharmacy where the consumer can inform the company of the test result. Nonetheless, data is not passed on to official government statistics.

“The self-tests were produced with the aim of helping to control the disease. That is, if the citizen has symptoms, it is healthy to go to the pharmacy and buy a self-test kit to check the result. If it is negative, and the symptoms persist, the person should do it again after a few days. If it is positive, the user must perform a rapid test in pharmacies or a PCR-RT in laboratories to confirm the results.. In these locations, all results are reported. So there is control by the authorities”, warned Carlos Eduardo Gouvêa, executive president of CBDL.

Lack of notification x planning

Despite being a good screening tool, the person who has a positive self-test result does not always go to the health service to confirm the diagnosis, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. With this lack of information (and notification) we lose the ability to plan, warns epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

“The biggest problem [da falta de notificação] is that we lose the ability to plan, without knowing exactly how many people have the disease. In a scenario where we still have low coverage in children, low coverage of booster doses, this lack of data is a concern.“, says the epidemiologist.

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, more than 82% of the country’s vaccinable population are immunized against Covid-19. The booster dose was applied in about 56%. The total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took a dose is almost 60%. When we talk about two doses, the number drops to 30%.

“The lack of data also makes it difficult for us to understand the relationship between the disease and the symptoms of long-term Covid. People will arrive with sequelae and we will not know exactly when the disease happened. Therefore, we have lost our ability to understand the disease and devise strategies for a better coping with Covid-19.“, completes Maciel.

When should the self-test not be used?

The self-test does not generate a report. Therefore, it should not be used as proof of travel, for example. See the situations listed by the Ministry of Health:

For presentation of negative Covid-19 test in international travel

For sick leave purposes

To define diagnosis (self-test should be performed for screening only)

For people with severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, saturation below 95%, mental confusion, signs of dehydration. These individuals need to immediately seek assistance at a health facility.