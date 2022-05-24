Influenza vaccine is extended to the entire population in Curitiba

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) opens, as of this Tuesday (24), vaccination against influenza for the general population, with a call for age groups. The first group to be called is that of children and adolescents between 5 and 12 years old. From Thursday (26), people between 50 and 59 years old can receive the vaccine against influenza (flu virus).

Photo: SMCS

The expansion to the general population is possible after Curitiba completes the call for priority target audiences of the Ministry of Health’s National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles.

The new call first calls on the age groups closest to those with greater immunological vulnerability (elderly and young children). The staggering also offers the health security of the application of doses, avoiding agglomerations at the immunization points.

Vaccination will be carried out in 106 Health Units, from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday. Check out the locations on the Immuniza Já website.

Adherence to the campaign

The SMS also reinforces the guidance for those who are part of the priority groups: get vaccinated against the flu. Prioritizing the most vulnerable target audiences aims to protect them from more severe cases of the flu, which can lead to hospitalizations and death.

“Many people still haven’t attended and we hope they get vaccinated as soon as possible. The coldest months of the year are coming and it is the time when, historically, Curitiba has the highest incidence of people getting sick from respiratory diseases. We want to preserve lives and, for that, the people of Curitiba need to do their part”, convenes the municipal secretary of Health, Beatriz Battistella.

Until last Friday (20/5), only 48.4% of the elderly aged 60 and over had received the flu vaccine. The percentage of immunized people for this group (the first to be called, at the end of April) in Curitiba is higher than the national average (42%), but far below the campaign goal, which is 90% immunized.

In 2021, the adherence of Curitibans to the flu vaccine was also below expectations: 56.1%. According to the Butantan Institute, manufacturer of the influenza vaccine used in the Campaign, the low vaccine coverage was one of the factors that contributed to the epidemic of the disease in Paraná at the end of last year.

In addition to immunization, it is essential that everyone follows with health care such as keeping the environments airy, constant hand hygiene with soap and water or gel alcohol. In case of coughing and sneezing, protect your face with the support of your elbow and not your hands. The use of mask is recommended indoors or in open environments with agglomeration of people.

Influenza vaccination schedule

Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

From 24/5 (Tuesday): vaccination of children from 5 to 12 years old and recaps;

From 26/5 (Thursday): vaccination of Adults aged 50 to 59 and recaps;

* recaps: People from priority groups who have not yet been vaccinated should seek the vaccine: truck drivers; people with permanent disabilities; seniors aged 60 years and over; children aged 6 months and 5 years incomplete (4 years, 11 months and 29 days); teachers and teaching workers; chronically ill; health workers; pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had children within 45 days); public transport drivers and collectors; workers in the security and rescue forces and in the armed forces (federal, military, civil and highway police officers; military and civil firefighters and municipal guards).

Vaccination Sites

The flu vaccine is offered at 106 Health Units, *from 8 am to 5 pm*. Check the nearest location on the Imuniza Já Curitiba website.

ATTENTION: