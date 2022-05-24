Instagram announces new visual identity

Instagram gained a new visual identity this Monday (23). The social network will now have a more vibrant color palette in the logo. In addition, the platform will also feature a new marketing layout that makes community-produced content more prominent.

The new logo has a 3D design, with the characteristic colors of Instagram, but even more vibrant. “Through the lighting, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in the app, as seen in the Create mode, stickers and story markers”, points out the social network.

Meta’s platform also announced Instagram Sans, a new font style that will be used to spread the company’s identity. The new style will be present both on the official website of the social network and in promotional materials.

Image: Playback/Instagram

“On all surfaces, from marketing campaigns to our websites, Instagram Sans helps us show a distinct identity. Instagram Sans is also a new way for our global community to express themselves on Instagram and in places like Stories and Reels.”

“Instagram’s new marketing layouts display images in full screen, reference the in-app experience, and celebrate the creativity we see in our community every day,” the platform explained of the new promotional material.

Image: Playback/Instagram

“Our new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression,” he continued. The layout makes the promotional content more similar to the style of Reels, Instagram’s main bet to compete with TikTok.

