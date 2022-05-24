Intrusion Alert: 6 Signs Your Social Media Has Been Hacked | Safety

Hacker attacks and invasions are becoming more common on social networks such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Therefore, maintaining digital security and knowing how to identify intrusion attempts is very important. Sudden password changes, unusual posts such as advertisements for products for sale, and messaging friends asking for money are some of the most common behaviors of attackers on social media. With that in mind, the TechTudo listed six alerts that show that your social networks or those of your friends have been hacked.

Most social networks, like Facebook and Instagram, keep a history with the location of each login made by a new device. So, if your account is accessed by someone else, you will receive an alert via email or app showing that your profile was online in a different place.

In addition to the location, these platforms also usually provide the exact time of login, as well as the model of the cell phone or computer that entered the account in question. Accesses made from an unknown cell phone, or at a time when the user was sleeping, for example, can indicate a sign of intrusion.

If the user tries to enter your social network and sees that, even without having changed it, the password is incorrect, the profile may have been hacked. Some social networks also warn if the code has been modified recently, which confirms cases of intrusion. This can happen, for example, when the attacker knows the user’s email or phone number. With this information, it is easy to change the password through the “forgot my password” feature. To avoid this kind of situation, add an extra layer of protection to your account through 2-Step Verification.

3. Your contacts are receiving strange messages

In cases of intrusion, it is common for hackers to impersonate victims and contact friends or family to ask for money. This type of scam mainly happens in messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, and can go unnoticed by the victim. Therefore, it is important to periodically revisit conversations and check for messages sent that are not yours.

It is worth mentioning that, in most applications, it is possible to delete both your messages and those of the person you are talking to, so the attacker can also mask his tracks and delete parts of the conversation. The main way to avoid being scammed by cloned WhatsApp is to activate two-step verification.

4. Sudden increase in the number of friends, followers or followers

Another easy-to-identify sign of hacking is the disproportionate increase in the number of followers, friends or people followed. Criminals seek to expand the number of connections as a strategy to increase the range of attacks. This is because, the larger the circle of friends, the more people are susceptible to scams, which include sending malicious links or requests for money, for example.

5. Random posts made by your profile

Strange posts can also be a sign of invasion of networks. If a profile starts to share unusual posts, at times when the user is not usually logged in to the social network, it may have been hacked. Usually these random posts are composed of programmed messages accompanied by malicious links. The criminals’ goal is to use the profile’s connections to push the fraudulent post forward.

In addition to personal and small profiles, this can also happen to administrators of popular Facebook pages or accounts with a lot of Twitter followers, as in these cases hackers will have an even larger audience. If a friend warns you about different posts on your timeline or feed, change your social media password.

6. Receive emails about unauthorized access

Some social networks notify the user by email when an unauthorized access attempt occurs. It is common for these notices to contain the date, time and location of the access attempt, as well as the tool used for this, such as the type of browser. Typically, the message asks the user to confirm whether the login attempt in question was genuine or illegitimate.

In addition, in some cases, the alerts also come with a request from the platform for the user to change the password and verify the other account information, in order to reinforce security. If the access in question is the result of an intrusion attempt, it is recommended not only to change the password, but also to enable other protection measures, such as two-factor authentication.

With information from MakeUseOf

