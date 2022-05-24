Is wine good for health? We’re done with all the controversy, enjoy this drink and its benefits right now

Quatis, May 24, 2022 by Denise Bamonte – If you are a big fan and want to know if the wine is good for health, you are in the right place. Therefore, today, at Agro Notícias, we will get to know the drink in depth to clear up the doubt that many people have about the drink.

Wine is one of the most consumed options worldwide and the second most chosen alcoholic beverage in Brazil. However, the question that remains unanswered is whether wine is good for health, or not? So, check out the answer below.

After all, is wine good for health?

According to an article on the website Terra, from July 11, 2017, wine has a substance called resveratrol. It is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals, delaying the aging of cells.

In addition, resveratrol is associated with the prevention of cardiovascular disease and increased cholesterol. That is, if you suffer from any of these problems, a small dose of wine can be a healthy habit to acquire.

Finally, the properties of the grape help to prevent neurological diseases, while improving memory and cognitive activity. It is worth noting that the benefits are reflected in the body when they are accompanied by a healthy routine in all aspects. That is, the drink alone does not have the power to guarantee the advantages mentioned above.

Is it healthy to drink wine every day?

According to the World Health Organization, the daily consumption of wine is good for health. However, to enjoy the benefits, consumption needs to be moderate and conscious. In this sense, the recommended by the WHO is 200 ml of wine for women and 300 ml for men. It is best to divide this dose into two meals to achieve a better balance.

Now you know that, as long as it is consumed in moderation, the wine is good for health, Yes. If you liked the content, be sure to share this article with those you know who might like the subject.

